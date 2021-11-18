CodeMiko ruins Mike Shinoda’s already terrible week on Twitch

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda is an icon for alternative music fans, but it turns out both Twitch’s CodeMiko and League of Legends star, Ovilee May, had no clue who he was.

For 90s and noughties era rocker kids, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda is almost a household name. Made famous for classic tracks like ‘In The End’ and ‘Numb,’ the band’s blend of classic rock sounds with rap-style lyrics set them apart from their competition.

Being a big fan of both League of Legends and Valorant, the iconic record producer was among those who traversed the red carpet at Riot Games’ Arcane Global Premiere, but it turns out former LCS host turned LoL star, Ovilee May, had no idea who he was.

Things only went downhill from there, though, as Twitch sensation CodeMiko also had no clue about his identity when he raided her channel.

Ovilee May interviews Mike Shinoda and has no idea

As ‘field reporter’ Ovilee May began putting questions to this mysterious stranger, she asks whether or not he’s excited to be at the premiere. Admitting that he feels a bit like a “fish out of water” because Valorant is his real love, she goes on to ask his name.

Responding “my name is Mike Shinoda, I play in a band called Linkin Park,” Ovilee’s jaw proceeds to hit the floor. Shinoda quickly brushed it off with “she didn’t know that, this is a great reaction!”

A humbled Ovilee proceeds to pass the mic to the Linkin Park star, before getting on her knees and bowing to him, saying “thank you so much, thank you for everything, you’re amazing. I apologize for my transgressions! You’re the best thing that’s ever happened to the world.”

Mike Shinoda raids CodeMiko… who also has no idea

Later in the week, the so-called “best thing that’s ever happened to the world” proceeded to raid Twitch star, CodeMiko. The V-Tuber had abandoned her virtual alias for the day, appearing on-stream in the flesh.

“Who’s OfficialMikeShinoda?” she asks. “Who is that?” When a friend quickly informs her about him, her co-star responds “Oh! Linkin Park?” which Miko immediately joins in with despite clearly being pretty clueless.

Trying to flip-flop, her colleagues accuse her of not having a clue who he is, to which she responds “you’re right, you’re right, but you didn’t either!”

Turns out that Mike has had quite the week on Twitch; you could say it likely left him feeling pretty numb (not sorry.) However, he can rest easy knowing that he has two new fans – even if they just don’t know it yet.