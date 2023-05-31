Mizkif hits out at Twitch after Alinity ban: “It doesn’t make sense”

Mizkif is criticizing Twitch’s ban policies after friend and fellow streamer Alinity was hit with a three-day suspension for twerking during a live broadcast.

Alinity lashed out at Twitch in a string of angry tweets on May 30 after receiving a three-day ban for “sharing content that focuses on sexually suggestive behavior, content, or commentary.”

The streamer shared a clip of the issue that allegedly resulted in her suspension, which showed her dancing to music while another creator rapped over a beat next to her.

Article continues after ad

Alinity criticized the platform over its ban policies, writing on Twitter, “When I tell them that there’s way worse in the platform, all Twitch says is: ‘Well, it needs [to be] reported for a ban,’ so I guess go ahead and report anything you think is worse than this, ’cause there is lots.”

Luckily, Alinity’s account was reinstated just 24 hours later in spite of her initial 3-day ban period… but she made it clear that she’s considering leaving the “bullshit” streaming platform as other sites like Rumble have openly offered her a deal to join their ranks.

Article continues after ad

Alinity isn’t the only one lashing out at Twitch. Her good friend and fellow Twitch streamer Mizkif has also made his feelings clear on the matter, levying criticisms toward Twitch’s ban process in a ten-minute YouTube video the very next day.

Mizkif criticizes Twitch after platform bans Alinity for twerking

In the video, Mizkif expressed confusion over what content Twitch deems permissible, noting that its ‘Pools, Beaches and Hot Tubs’ category seems to skirt a line that would be deemed unacceptable in its other categories.

Article continues after ad

As an example, Mizkif showed several clips of bikini-clad women doing suggestive dances or showing lots of skin while in a tub or poolside, wondering how this type of content was allowed on the site while Alinity’s dancing was not permissible.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“It just doesn’t make sense,” he argued. “Why is that okay, but Alinity just simply twerking on stream [is not]?”

“It just makes no sense. If I were Alinity at this point, I’d be terrified to even try to dance on stream or do anything, because are people just going to assume it’s sexual content just because her a** is bigger than the average bear’s? Is she gonna get a ban just for having fun and dancing with friends in the Just Chatting category? Does she need to switch every time she stands up to go to the beaches and hot tubs category?”

Article continues after ad

Mizkif went on to hypothesize that Alinity had possibly built up a series of minor ‘infractions’ that resulted in her latest ban; or, her dance was considered sexualized content in the Just Chatting category; or, that “someone at Twitch just doesn’t like Alinity.”

This is just the latest drama to follow a confusing Twitch ban after streamer Meowko received a suspension over details in her profile — which she claimed hadn’t been touched or changed in three years.