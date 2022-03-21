CodeMiko fans blown away by VTuber’s incredible new Twitch avatar

Popular VTuber CodeMiko has debuted her new look with her 3.0 avatar, and it’s safe to say that Twitch fans are pretty impressed by it.

While it isn’t a particularly new phenomenon, VTubers have been on the rise in the streaming world over the last few months, taking over both Twitch and YouTube.

These VTubers don’t often show their real face, and sometimes hide their real voices too, replacing themselves with an animated character. Some of them are pretty plain, 2D models, but there are plenty of others who push the boundaries of the technology.

One such VTuber is CodeMiko, who has grown to be a massive name on Twitch. Her avatar has gone through two iterations already, but her brand-new 3.0 design has already blown the minds of some Twitch viewers.

Advertisement

The streamer debuted her new look during her March 20 stream, as her updated look is a whole lot more realistic than the previous design, as it comes complete with new hair physics and a brand-new costume.

Read More: Sykkuno slams Twitch streamers who disguise regular streams as subathons

To hammer home the point about how big of an improvement the 3.0 avatar is, CodeMiko put it side-by-side with the 2.0 avatar, and fans quickly spammed her chat with compliments and praise for the new look.

“This is amazing!” said one fan. “It’s so much better,” added another, with others calling the new look a “huge improvement” on the previous design.

Other clips of the changes have also done the rounds on social media, with one racking up over 120,000 views in less than a day, as fans couldn’t help but think about where the avatar might go next.

Advertisement

“It’s pretty incredible tech. Wild to think this could be very much the future of gaming and more down the road,” commented Redditor robklg159. “Model wise this is almost at a point where it looks close to Oasis characters in Ready Player One,” added another impressed viewer.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It’s clear that CodeMiko has raised the bar for VTubers once again, and it remains to be seen if anyone will close to taking her crown anytime soon.