CoD YouTuber MrDalekJD apologizes for "poor judgment" over copied video - Dexerto

Gaming YouTuber Jon “MrDalekJD” Hutchinson has issued an apology after he stole a smaller YouTuber’s content for his own platform.

MrDalek, who has more than 2.4 million subscribers, is known for posting daily videos around Call of Duty, specifically the Zombies mode.

On November 11, a smaller gaming YouTuber, Suggestive Gaming, discovered that the Hutchinson had almost directly copied a video about the storyline behind Call of Duty Black Ops from his channel. He tweeted a clip comparing the two videos side-by-side, revealing that MrDalek had almost entirely copied the exact script.

Suggestive Gaming called out MrDalek on Twitter and said, “Dude, you literally stole my script and re-recorded it verbatim for your own video, then just copied my graphics style for the editing.

“You didn’t ask for permission, and gave me a credit far down in the description for writing ‘some of it.’ You even included ‘this is what you need to know’, which is the name of my series. EXTREMELY classless actions here.”

How to get 2.4M subscribers on youtube. With some help from my new friend @MrDalekJD pic.twitter.com/NJu3I4a3FF — Suggestive Gaming (@SuggestiveGames) November 11, 2020

@MrDalekJD dude, you literally stole my script and re-recorded it verbatim for your own video, then just copied my graphics style for the editing. You didn’t ask for permission, and gave me a credit far down in the description for writing “some of it”https://t.co/3Ps6kwFuaW — Suggestive Gaming (@SuggestiveGames) November 11, 2020

MrDalekJD apologizes

MrDalek has now issued an apology, saying “I let the team down with my recent actions,” and took full responsibility.

“I just wanted to take a moment to address the tweets circulating this evening about myself and another YouTuber. I had reached out privately to resolve the matter but it’s only fair that I publicly apologize to @suggestivegames.

“What I did was extremely wrong and of very poor judgment. We as a gaming community should be a team and I let the team down with my recent actions. I apologize profusely for what I have done. This made me re-evaluate the way I create content for my channel and it will not happen again.”

YouTuber Suggestive Gaming responded to MrDalek, adding, “Thank you for publicly acknowledging and apologizing for this. This type of behavior isn’t conducive for quality content to be produced and succeed on the platform. I ask that you, and your fan base, continue to hold you accountable, and you do better in the future.”