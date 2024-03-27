Jynxzi falls out with Clix after streaming together over “clip farming” claims

Top Twitch streamers Jynxzi and Clix have fallen out after a stream together went badly due to a bet.

The pair of content creators started streaming Rainbow Six Seige together on Twitch, but by the end of the day, they’d unfollowed each other on social media and stopped talking to each other.

Jynxzi lost the wager, and agreed to pay out the forfeit, but the argument got really heated when Clix posted an old photo of him posing with Jynxzi’s girlfriend, which prompted the Twitch streamer to accuse Clix of “clip farming”.

“Clix is clip farming, that’s it. Bro, I’m all for a good clip farm, you guys know that, bro. But, like, that type of clip farm – that’s like next level. That’s like, ‘Hey, I need clout tonight!’ That’s like, ‘I need clout within the next five minutes!’ That’s like what your brain would go to.”

