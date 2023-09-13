TikToker exposes “sinister” bridesmaids for bashing friend’s wedding

TikToker Kelsey Kotzur exposed a group of bridesmaids for dissing their friend and her wedding after walking by the “sinister” trio at a late morning brunch.

As any wedding should go, the loved ones who were invited to be part of the bridal party are supposed to act in accordance with anything and everything that the bride and groom want.

However, for one bride, her alleged friends ended up dissing her wedding and its aesthetic while out at brunch.

Article continues after ad

Luckily for TikToker Kelsey Kotzur, she was able to both hear and see all of the things being said and done by the “sinister” bridesmaids, later exposing them on the social media platform.

Article continues after ad

Unsplash: zoriana stakhniv A group of bridesmaids were caught gossiping about how ugly the bride was at her wedding.

Bridesmaids say the bride didn’t look beautiful on her wedding day

TikToker Kelsey Kotzur was minding her business while enjoying her late morning brunch, but couldn’t help but overhear three bridesmaids dissing their friend’s wedding.

Though Kotzur may not have anticipated hearing such hateful speech, she got an earful — later taking to TikTok to expose the bridesmaids she called “sinister.”

Article continues after ad

In her now-viral video, Kotzur revealed the things said by the bridal party, saying, “I was sitting next to a table full of three girls and they were talking about how they all were in their friend’s wedding a few weeks ago.”

Kotzur continued, “At first it was sort of tamed gossip… but then it got sinister very quickly.” She then revealed that not only did the trio of bridesmaids say they didn’t like the cut or color of their dress, but they also said how they felt so “ugly” on their friend’s day.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The group of girls continued to gossip about how they had to adhere to the bride’s wedding aesthetic, saying that the day shouldn’t be just about the bride.

Not only that, but the bridesmaids also talked about how the bride didn’t look “beautiful” on her special day.

What’s more, the bride’s alleged friends also said that they could have gone into “any forest” and plucked prettier flowers than what the bride used as a bouquet.

Article continues after ad

Oh, but wait, there’s more… they then proceeded to call the bride and groom out for being too cheap for a champagne toast, as they used rose instead.

Article continues after ad

Those who have heard the now-viral story on TikTok took to the video of Kotzur exposing the bridesmaids to say how wrong they were for saying all those things, stating, “This is so heartbreaking for that bride. I hope she sees this so she knows.”

While another shared their own wedding story, saying, “My family made fun of my wedding to everyone behind my back. It was heartbreaking. I feel for this bride.”

Article continues after ad

Though it’s unknown if the bride has seen the TikTok video where Kotzur exposed her three bridesmaids, Kotzur made sure to detail what they looked like, saying, “If you just got married and your color scheme was like blush, and you have two blonde friends with short bobs, and you have a brunette friend — don’t be friends with them anymore.”