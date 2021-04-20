Chloe Ting hits back at "gym bros" who tried to roast her YouTube workouts - Dexerto

YouTuber and fitness personality Chloe Ting is tired of having gym bros bash her workouts, so in her latest video, she put three of them to the test and was pleasantly surprised to see them struggle.

Chloe Ting’s popularity has skyrocketed in the past year. More than 19.5 million people are currently subscribed to her YouTube channel to stay up to date with her simple and effective fitness workouts. But all that success hasn’t sat well with gym bros, who often claim her workouts are ineffective.

So, in her latest video, she decided to have a bit of fun as she watched three of them give her workouts a go. Not only did they find the workouts challenging, but they also had nothing but kind words to say about them afterward.

“There are a number of people bashing my workouts,” she said. In her view, many gym bros “despise” her because they base their entire opinion on one or two videos instead of assessing them all. “It’s really hard to please everyone in [a] single video, and that’s the reason why [they] like to bash me.”

After watching three different gym bros struggle with her workouts and even compliment them, they all concluded it was effective. “I hate that people always think that it’s just a girls’ workout. It’s like they’re trying to invalidate [it].”

Read More: Tayler Holder begs fans to stop wanting him to be “perfect” “My workouts aren’t magical or super tough or super easy. It’s really dependent on your fitness level. And also, I have so many workout videos! There are some that are quite easy [and] some [that] are more difficult.”

In the end, Chloe hopes her haters and doubters learned a valuable lesson from this video. It’s easy to dismiss her workouts as ineffective, but until you actually try some of them, it’s impossible to know for sure.

They’re clearly working wonders for her millions of followers, and they might work for you too; you’ll have to give them a go!