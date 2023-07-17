Chess YouTuber agadmator defends promoting Andrew Tate interview after backlash

Popular chess content creator ‘agadmator’ is facing backlash for retweeting an interview Andrew Tate had with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate has become a very polarizing figure on the internet. In December 2022, he was arrested on charges of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized crime group.

That hasn’t stopped Tate from appearing on big platforms, including a massive Twitter interview with Tucker Carlson – something that chess star agadmator felt his followers needed to watch.

Chess creator under fire for sharing Tucker Carlson’s Andrew Tate interview

On July 11, Carlson uploaded a mammoth 2-hour interview with Andrew Tate to Twitter, prompting agadmator to retweet it to his 150,000 followers.

When Chess Problem posted a screenshot of the “uncritical interview” retweet, agadmator stepped in and addressed the issue directly.

“Great interview, recommend,” he said without elaborating further.

Although the YouTuber didn’t say whether he endorsed Tate or Carlson, this response didn’t sit well with some folks on Reddit. Many users took issue with the YouTuber giving Tate a platform.

“Wow. That’s very disappointing,” wrote one.

However, not everyone opposed agadmator’s retweet with some arguing that having differing opinions on controversial subjects is perfectly normal.

“It’s his opinion and he retweeted what he felt like retweeting. I don’t see any shame in that,” someone else chimed in.