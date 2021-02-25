 Dixie & Charli D’Amelio explain why they "freaked out" meeting David Dobrik - Dexerto
Dixie & Charli D’Amelio explain why they “freaked out” meeting David Dobrik

Published: 25/Feb/2021 3:07 Updated: 25/Feb/2021 6:08

by Brad Norton
David Dobrik with the D'Amelio sisters
YouTube: VIEWS

Dixie and Charli D’Amelio both “freaked out” upon meeting David Dobrik for the first time. Here’s why the internet-famous sisters were so nervous.

The D’Amelio’s might be two of the biggest stars on social media but even they get nervous around certain celebrities. For two of TikTok’s most popular names, it was YouTube sensation David Dobrik that caused them to “freak out.”

Despite having met beforehand, the two were visibly timid around Dobrik at the start of his latest interview. “These two walked in here so f***ing nervous,” he said at the start of the February 24 upload.

“They still kind of are but you walked in here… didn’t make a single sound… why?” Dobrik asked. It turns out, both Dixie and Charli are superfans of his.

 

When looking to get them on his new show ‘VIEWS,’ Dobrik FaceTimed with the D’Amelio’s. As soon as they got out of the call, Dixie and Charli FaceTimed each other. “We were both freaking out,” Dixie said. “We’ve both met you before but we were freaking out. You’re David Dobrik.” 

“We grew up watching you,” Charli added. “I watched you every day before school. I’ve seen all of your vlogs.” David was shocked, describing their stories as the “sweetest thing. I just can’t wrap my head around it.”

At the first meeting, months prior to the new video, the D’Amelios met Dobrik with Addison Rae. “Addison said when you guys went to the bathroom you had a freak out in there,” he explained to them.

This story was completely accurate. “I didn’t know how to act,” Dixie joked about their first meeting. ”I was absolutely losing my mind. I was freaking out.” 


“We never told you this because we were embarrassed, but we just went into the bathroom and had a little panic attack,” the D’Amelio’s said according to Rae.

Clearly massive fans of the YouTube star, the D’Amelio’s were able to keep cool this time around.

They got through the near-hour-long chat with one of their idols but it goes to show, even some of the most popular celebrities still have their ‘freak out’ moments.

Charli & Dixie D’Amelio tell David Dobrik the craziest things they’ve been paid for

Published: 25/Feb/2021 11:25

by Georgina Smith
Charli and Dixie D'Amelio look at each other laughing
YouTube: The D'Amelio Family

After YouTuber David Dobrik shared the craziest way he’s ever made money on the VIEWS podcast, TikTok stars Charli & Dixie D’Amelio shared some bizarre stories of their own.

Over the past year, sisters Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have seen extraordinary success thanks to their thriving social media career, finding their fame on video app TikTok and racking up millions of followers each.

But their insane fame didn’t stop the girls from being super nervous when they were invited onto the VIEWS podcast, as they explained that they watched the hugely successful YouTuber growing up, and were “freaking out” about being on the podcast.

With all three stars being some of the biggest names on the internet, they all naturally had some stories to share about strange things that have happened to them regarding money, and David was the first to kick things off with a crazy story about a birthday party.

David Dobrik on the VIEWS podcast
YouTube: VIEWS
David Dobrik’s VIEWS podcast has recently made a return to YouTube.

“I got a call once, and this kid was having a sixteenth birthday party,” he began. “And this guy’s like, ‘hey, this family wants you out there. They’ve got $10,000 in cash. Can you just show up?’ And I was just like, f*** yeah!”

The star revealed that just as he was about to leave the party after about an hour and a half of being there, the dad came up to him and offered him more money to stay longer.

All in all, he ended up making $24,000 dollars just from that one night, describing it as “the craziest paycheck [he’s] ever gotten for something so stupid.”

Charli and Dixie reveal bizarre way they made money

Charli and Dixie had another bizarre story of ways in which they got money after rising to fame. Charli explained that she was offered an undisclosed amount of money to do a FaceTime call with some kids, but she turned down the offer as she explained, “if I’m not meeting your kids in person it just feels wrong of me to take your money, and I just don’t feel comfortable doing that.”

However in a random twist, Charli and Dixie ended up running into the family at a later date, and Charli revealed that “the dad was feeling very excited to just hand us stacks of cash.” They ended up going up to the hotel room along with their mom to meet the family, receiving cash in return.

The girls didn’t disclose how much money they made from the bizarre encounter, instead simply saying it was “a lot.”

With their popularity increasing by the day, there’s no doubt that the young stars have even more bizarre stories about the behind-the-scenes of TikTok fame.