Charli & Dixie D'Amelio face backlash after Beyoncé gifts them Ivy Park PR package - Dexerto

 Charli & Dixie D'Amelio face backlash after Beyoncé gifts them Ivy Park PR package
Charli & Dixie D’Amelio face backlash after Beyoncé gifts them Ivy Park PR package

Published: 12/Feb/2021 23:43

by Dexerto
YouTube: Dixie D'Amelio, Beyoncé

Critics are once again outraged over TikTokers Charli and Dixie D’Amelio after Beyoncé unexpectedly gifted the two social media stars with Ivy Park PR packages.

Charli and Dixie might be two of TikTok’s most popular content creators, but they certainly aren’t the rest of the internet’s cup of tea. It seems the duo are almost constantly surrounded by some sort of outrage, with the latest backlash coming after fans accused Charli of trying to copy her sister’s music career for merely saying one line in Dixie’s upcoming song.

Now, social media users are even more outraged at the pair after they revealed that none other than Beyoncé herself had gifted them a PR package from her own luxury athleisure line, Ivy Park.

Obviously excited about this turn of events, Dixie posted about the package on her Instagram story — and was immediately met with outrage from netizens who seemed to feel that the two internet stars are not worthy of such a gift.

Dixie D'Amelio shows off Ivy Park PR package.
Instagram: Dixie D'Amelio
Dixie excitedly took to Instagram to show off the Ivy Park package she’d received — but the internet wasn’t happy about it.

“Beyoncé really sent Dixie D’Amelio Ivy Park when all her fans have to ask to use their parents credit card,” one fan tweeted. “What is this mess?”

“I’m going to assume this was the PR team’s doing without Beyoncé’s approval,” another said. “I refuse to believe she sent Charley Horse and Dixie Stampede D’Amelio some Ivy Park. I REFUSE to believe that.”

“I was having such a good morning ‘til I found out Beyoncé sent Dixie D’Amelio the new Ivy Park,” yet another interjected.

Still others noted the irony of white creators like Charli and Dixie receiving clothes from such an esteemed brand owned by a Black creator during Black History Month, no less.

Thus far, Charli and Dixie have yet to respond to the outrage surrounding their Ivy Park scandal, but it’s worth nothing that the TikTokers have quite a few fans on their side, who have also noticed that they were likely put on a lengthy PR list by Beyoncé’s team — not the musician, herself.

For now, there’s no way to know for sure as the D’Amelio sisters undergo yet another grueling moment of public scrutiny.

What is KomodoHype? How Twitch’s new PogChamp came to be

Published: 12/Feb/2021 23:25

by Theo Salaun
Pexels, @Andreea / Twitch

Around 2008, a stock photo of an impassioned Komodo dragon hit the internet. Over a decade later, that lizard has become the new face of Twitch’s PogChamp emote. Here’s the story of KomodoHype.

The Komodo dragon is a unique species of lizard indigenous to the Indonesian islands of Komodo, Rinca, Flores, and Gili Motang. Growing up to a maximum length of 10 feet and 150 pounds, the lizards are absolute beasts that prey on everything from unsuspecting birds to…horses.

While it has been widely speculated that the Komodo dragon possesses venomous saliva capable of upending larger mammals, that research is disputed. What cannot be disputed, however, is that a seemingly smiling Komodo, known as KomodoHype, has officially infected and spread throughout Twitch.

Just a month of experimentation after the platform removed the original PogChamp emote, KomodoHype has been crowned the permanent successor. Based on a circa-2008 stock photo, the cropped lizard emote has emerged and is now here to stay.

The origins of KomodoHype

According to KnowYourMeme, the original Komodo dragon stock photo was shared on the now-defunct Daqi website around 2008. In the years since, the possibly smiling, possibly surprised, undoubtedly hype lizard has been photoshopped and edited across the likes of DeviantArt and Reddit.

A decade later, in 2018, KomodoHype — a cropped, face-focused emote of the original stock image — began circulating on Twitch. While it didn’t gain enough traction to become universally known, that changed in January 2021 when the removal of PogChamp opened a vacuum for a non-problematic emote with similar energy. Quickly, KomodoHype grew a cult following, as streamer communities (like xQc’s) promoting the charismatic reptile.

After weeks of daily changes to the PogChamp emote based on community submissions, Twitch finally conducted a “PogChampening” contest to decide the winner. Narrowing the options down to 35, KomodoHype was crowned veritable lizard king and Pog Champion on February 12.

What happened to the original PogChamp?

As for the original PogChamp emote, which was based on Ryan ‘Gootecks’ Gutierrez, it was removed from Twitch in January 2021 following some comments from Gutierrez about the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Deciding that the original emote’s inspiration had been “encouraging further violence” due to some tweets about the day’s events, Twitch removed his face from the platform entirely.

Now, at long last, Gutierrez has a successor. And, with lizards lacking the opposable thumbs needed for Twitter, KomodoHype appears destined for lifetime rule as Twitch’s new PogChamp.