Charli & Dixie D'Amelio face backlash after Beyoncé gifts them Ivy Park PR package - Dexerto

Critics are once again outraged over TikTokers Charli and Dixie D’Amelio after Beyoncé unexpectedly gifted the two social media stars with Ivy Park PR packages.

Charli and Dixie might be two of TikTok’s most popular content creators, but they certainly aren’t the rest of the internet’s cup of tea. It seems the duo are almost constantly surrounded by some sort of outrage, with the latest backlash coming after fans accused Charli of trying to copy her sister’s music career for merely saying one line in Dixie’s upcoming song.

Now, social media users are even more outraged at the pair after they revealed that none other than Beyoncé herself had gifted them a PR package from her own luxury athleisure line, Ivy Park.

Obviously excited about this turn of events, Dixie posted about the package on her Instagram story — and was immediately met with outrage from netizens who seemed to feel that the two internet stars are not worthy of such a gift.

“Beyoncé really sent Dixie D’Amelio Ivy Park when all her fans have to ask to use their parents credit card,” one fan tweeted. “What is this mess?”

“I’m going to assume this was the PR team’s doing without Beyoncé’s approval,” another said. “I refuse to believe she sent Charley Horse and Dixie Stampede D’Amelio some Ivy Park. I REFUSE to believe that.”

“I was having such a good morning ‘til I found out Beyoncé sent Dixie D’Amelio the new Ivy Park,” yet another interjected.

Still others noted the irony of white creators like Charli and Dixie receiving clothes from such an esteemed brand owned by a Black creator during Black History Month, no less.

Thus far, Charli and Dixie have yet to respond to the outrage surrounding their Ivy Park scandal, but it’s worth nothing that the TikTokers have quite a few fans on their side, who have also noticed that they were likely put on a lengthy PR list by Beyoncé’s team — not the musician, herself.

For now, there’s no way to know for sure as the D’Amelio sisters undergo yet another grueling moment of public scrutiny.