The Last of Us gets Halloween Horror Nights attraction at Universal Studios

Fans of The Last of Us can finally experience the terror of facing the infected in a new, interactive experience from Halloween Horror Nights.

The Last of Us and its sequel have been hailed as some of the greatest video games ever created, and the HBO show based on those games became one of the most-watched shows on the platform.

While fans are eagerly awaiting the second season and third game in the franchise, they won’t have to wait too long to encounter the infected again.

Article continues after ad

A brand new experience from Universal Studios will let fans experience The Last of Us just as Joel, Ellie, Tommy, and all of their favorite characters would have.

Halloween Horror Nights meets The Last of Us

Halloween Horror Nights, the popular interactive event where participants explore themed haunted houses and scare zones, shared that their latest project will take fans into the “overgrown and perilous world of Naughty Dog’s video game in real life” as they “Try to Survive The Last of Us.”

Article continues after ad

Neil Druckmann, creator of The Last of Us, said “[a]s a massive fan — and frequent attendee — of Halloween Horror Nights, we are honored to have The Last of Us included in this year’s lineup. It has been an incredible thrill for us at Naughty Dog to collaborate with Universal.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This attraction will take players to abandoned Pittsburgh, a location game players are very familiar with (and whose events were featured in the show).

Article continues after ad

As part of the event, participants will actually join Joel and Ellie in the Pittsburgh QZ, where they will get to explore of the most iconic locations from the game.

The event will feature all manner of infected, including clickers, runners, and stalkers. But there will also be hostile humans that fans will have to avoid, just like in the games.

The event will be hosted at both the Universal Studios Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood this September.