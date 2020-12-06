Blake Gray sparks Amelie Zilber breakup rumors with cryptic tweet

TikTok star Blake Gray has sparked rumors that he and Amelie Zilber might have broken up after he posted an incredibly cryptic tweet. However, some fans think it’s more about leaving Sway House.

As it’s blown up in popularity around the world, TikTok has created a wave of new social media stars. Some have been more successful than others, turning their TikTok popularity into followers elsewhere and getting recognized for their business ventures.

For many of these new stars, sharing details about their life is a regular occurrence – revealing everything from where they’re living, who they’re friends with, and who they’re dating.

In the case of Blake Gray, who has over eight million followers on his main TikTok account, he’s been dating Model & Vocalist Amelie Zilber – much to the delight of some fans. Though, he’s also sparked rumors that the pair might no longer be together.

On December 6, the TikTok star turned model dropped an incredibly cryptic tweet that, really, could be in relation to anything.

“All good things must come to an end at some point,” he said, sparking rumors in his replies about pretty much everything from a break-up with Amelie, to a contract ending, or him moving home.

Fans zeroed in on the possible breakup angle, asking Blake to clear things up considering his Instagram showed he was with his girlfriend only a few hours earlier.

“Don’t tell me u and Amelie broke up,” replied one fan. “Please NO NO NO NO NOOOOO I’m gonna lose my faith in love if you and Amelie break up,” added another.

However, some other followers pointed out that he or someone else might have left Sway House – especially Blake no longer had the collective as a part of his bio.

“No stop don’t leave sway wtf bruh, said one reply. Another, though, suggested it was someone else and Blake was purely commenting on things. “I feel like Noah is moving out tbh,” they added.

As of writing, no one has cleared things up, and Blake’s tweet is still the source of rumors and speculation.

So, we’ll just have to wait and see what comes from it and if anyone is actually going to clarify things anytime soon.