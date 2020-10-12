Charli D'Amelio shuts down rumors that her dog died - Dexerto

Social media has erupted with rumors that Charli D’Amelio’s dog had passed away recently, though the TikTok star herself was quick to shut down this line of thinking.

Having a ravenous fanbase can obviously have its benefits for internet celebrities like D’Amelio. However, they can also come with downsides; as fans hunt down any scrap of news on their favorite personalities, misinformation can spread like wildfire.

Tons of theories gain attention, and the TikToker often has to speak up about the more ridiculous conspiracies. Sometimes, these even come from other content creators as well.

The latest line of thinking that had to be shut down by D’Amelio revolved around her pet dog. A rumor began circulating that her dog had died.

Fortunately, she has since clarified that isn’t the case.

There’s no telling exactly where this rumor originated, but in the past 24 hours, fans have flooded D’Amelio’s social media with heartfelt messages. Her dog Rebel is completely fine, though almost every post for the past few weeks has been overrun with messages on the matter.

“RIP your beloved dog. I’m so sorry for your loss.” Her fandom was chiming in with a wave of support when thankfully, nothing had actually happened. “Rebel is very healthy and living an amazing life,” she confirmed in an Instagram comment.

As countless tribute posts and messages of condolence continue to pour in, D’Amelio finally addressed the topic. “If something that serious happened, I would make sure to tell you all when I was ready.”

She’s yet to upload a separate post on any social media platform to well and truly stop the rumor from spreading. However, this lone Instagram comment is still sure to do the rounds among her fanbase.

Obviously, the outpouring of support came with good intentions. Though it wasn’t needed as the family pet is safe and sound at home.