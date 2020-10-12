 Charli D'Amelio shuts down rumors that her dog died - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Charli D’Amelio shuts down rumors that her dog died

Published: 12/Oct/2020 7:44

by Brad Norton
Charli D'Amelio pet dog Rebel
Twitter: charlidamelio

Share

Charli D'Amelio

Social media has erupted with rumors that Charli D’Amelio’s dog had passed away recently, though the TikTok star herself was quick to shut down this line of thinking.

Having a ravenous fanbase can obviously have its benefits for internet celebrities like D’Amelio. However, they can also come with downsides; as fans hunt down any scrap of news on their favorite personalities, misinformation can spread like wildfire.

Advertisement

Tons of theories gain attention, and the TikToker often has to speak up about the more ridiculous conspiracies. Sometimes, these even come from other content creators as well.

The latest line of thinking that had to be shut down by D’Amelio revolved around her pet dog. A rumor began circulating that her dog had died.

Advertisement

Fortunately, she has since clarified that isn’t the case.

@dameliodogpackRebel came back around for it 🤎♬ Stop! Wait a Minute – Bruno Mars, Tik Tok

There’s no telling exactly where this rumor originated, but in the past 24 hours, fans have flooded D’Amelio’s social media with heartfelt messages. Her dog Rebel is completely fine, though almost every post for the past few weeks has been overrun with messages on the matter.

“RIP your beloved dog. I’m so sorry for your loss.” Her fandom was chiming in with a wave of support when thankfully, nothing had actually happened. “Rebel is very healthy and living an amazing life,” she confirmed in an Instagram comment.

Advertisement

As countless tribute posts and messages of condolence continue to pour in, D’Amelio finally addressed the topic. “If something that serious happened, I would make sure to tell you all when I was ready.”

She’s yet to upload a separate post on any social media platform to well and truly stop the rumor from spreading. However, this lone Instagram comment is still sure to do the rounds among her fanbase.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by tiktokinsiders <3 (@tiktokinsiders) on

Obviously, the outpouring of support came with good intentions. Though it wasn’t needed as the family pet is safe and sound at home.

Advertisement
Entertainment

Asmongold, Mizkif, Esfand announce new ‘OTK’ streaming org

Published: 12/Oct/2020 1:03

by Bill Cooney
OTK announcement
OTK

Share

Asmongold Esfand Mizkif

Asmongold, Mizkif, and Esfand have joined forces to start a new organization aimed at bringing like-minded content creators together, which they have dubbed ‘OTK’ – or, more formally, ‘One True King.’

The trio are all well-known Twitch personalities in their own right, and are some of the biggest names in World of Warcraft on the site, as well. Joining them as co-founders are fellow streamer Tipsout and former esports host Rich Campbell.

Advertisement

All five of them have worked extensively together during their online careers, which served as both the foundation for their friendship and the new OTK org.

“We came up with this idea of making an org, and building the org around our friends – building the org around friendship in general,” Asmon said in the announcement video below. “We talked about it, we talked about it, we talked about it, that’s all we did.”

Advertisement

WoW will certainly be heavily featured, but the founders made it clear it won’t be the main focus, and that they’re open to all kinds of streamers and content creators getting on board.

OTK has even already recruited a full esports team in an unspecified game, which will be announced on Mizkif’s Twitch channel during a late-night Oct 11 stream.

As we mentioned though, OTK won’t be simply an esports org by itself. At several times, Asmon and other founding members referred to it as a “network” of streamers and content creators who all want to collaborate together, which makes sense, since its full name is actually the “OTK Network.”

Advertisement

More recruits and signings are sure to be announced by OTK and the founders themselves in the weeks to come, so it’s probably wise to keep an eye on their socials and Twitch streams to keep up to date on the latest news.

As for what esport the org could be dipping its toes in to start with, WoW is the obvious choice, but there are plenty of potential games and even more teams that would be happy for a shot with OTK.  For now, all fans can do is watch and wait while this newest entertainment powerhouse lifts off.