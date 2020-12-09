Charli D’Amelio reveals pressure of public Chase Hudson relationship

Charli D’Amelio has spoken out about the “pressure” of having relationships in the public eye, and the real impact it could have on someone’s love life — including her own relationship with potential flame Chase Hudson.

The 16-year-old TikTok star has had an on/off relationship with Chase for the last couple of years, and it’s still not exactly clear whether they’re together again, but there may be a valid reason for the secrecy of it all.

In fact, as you see with many A-List celebrities, the amount of interest people show in her relationship is clearly a sore spot for Charli, and she would clearly like to keep those things under wraps.

Here’s what she had to say.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the subject of her love life and personal relationships came up, especially with how much her relationship with Chase Hudson has popped up across multiple outlets.

“Honestly, having people involved in your relationship can break it,” the younger D’Amelio sister said. “It can really tear who you are down as a person.”

She continued: “When you start noticing yourself getting into that place where you’re like ‘Wow, these people are more invested in seeing us fail than they want to actually see us be happy together’… It can be really detrimental, and you just have to stay true to yourself.”

Topic starts at 9:34

Clarifying that this isn’t just specific to her relationship with Chase and that it can affect any kind of relationship or friendship, Charli has clearly seen the negative effects of having people prying into her private life.

Especially being as young as she is, this level of fame can’t always be easy to handle for Charli, but she seems to be handling it very well. After all, you don’t become the most followed TikTok creator for nothing, and she clearly resonates with a lot of people.