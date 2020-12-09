Logo
Charli D’Amelio reveals pressure of public Chase Hudson relationship

Published: 9/Dec/2020 13:42

by Jacob Hale
Charli D'Amelio and Chase Hudson
Instagram: charlidamelio

Charli D'Amelio Chase Hudson TikTok

Charli D’Amelio has spoken out about the “pressure” of having relationships in the public eye, and the real impact it could have on someone’s love life — including her own relationship with potential flame Chase Hudson.

The 16-year-old TikTok star has had an on/off relationship with Chase for the last couple of years, and it’s still not exactly clear whether they’re together again, but there may be a valid reason for the secrecy of it all.

In fact, as you see with many A-List celebrities, the amount of interest people show in her relationship is clearly a sore spot for Charli, and she would clearly like to keep those things under wraps.

Here’s what she had to say.

charli damelio and chase hudson on boat
Instagram: charlidamelio
Charli and Chase have been on and off for a while.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the subject of her love life and personal relationships came up, especially with how much her relationship with Chase Hudson has popped up across multiple outlets.

“Honestly, having people involved in your relationship can break it,” the younger D’Amelio sister said. “It can really tear who you are down as a person.”

She continued: “When you start noticing yourself getting into that place where you’re like ‘Wow, these people are more invested in seeing us fail than they want to actually see us be happy together’… It can be really detrimental, and you just have to stay true to yourself.”

Topic starts at 9:34

Clarifying that this isn’t just specific to her relationship with Chase and that it can affect any kind of relationship or friendship, Charli has clearly seen the negative effects of having people prying into her private life.

Especially being as young as she is, this level of fame can’t always be easy to handle for Charli, but she seems to be handling it very well. After all, you don’t become the most followed TikTok creator for nothing, and she clearly resonates with a lot of people.

TikTokers Lauren Godwin & Sebastian Bails explain sudden breakup

Published: 9/Dec/2020 13:28 Updated: 9/Dec/2020 13:31

by Alice Hearing
TikTok stars Lauren Godwin Sebastian Bails break up
YouTube: Lauren Godwin

TikTok couple Lauren Godwin and Sebastian Bails have officially broken up, both explaining why in two separate YouTube videos on Tuesday, December 8.

Lauren and Sebastian were together for 3 years and frequently collaborated in videos together, with Lauren racking up a huge 20 million TikTok followers and Sebastian with 12 million followers.

The pair have become known for their comedy skits and playing pranks on each other or their viewers, and not without controversy, not least including the fake proposals, cheating scandals, and more to prank his girlfriend.

Sebastian recently came under fire for convincing his girlfriend that he was going into the U.S. Military. He faced a barrage of criticism from people claiming the practical joke was disrespectful to members of the armed forces and their families.

Lauren Godwin and Sebastian Bails TikTok break up
Instagram: Lauren Godwin
Sebastian and Lauren dated for three years

It would be fitting for the pair to try to convince the internet they’d broken up as another prank, but it seems as though this time it’s for real. Both Lauren and Sebastian uploaded separate videos to their YouTube channels giving details on why they’re no longer together.

While trying to hold back tears, Lauren explained that over the course of their relationship, she and Sebastian saw each other almost every day once she had moved from her hometown in Texas to Los Angeles. But in the last few months, they had started having more and more arguments, eventually resulting in a very big argument around Halloween.

Lauren then went to visit her family back in Texas and the couple didn’t speak for a while until eventually meeting back up and realizing that they had “grown to be very different people” and were no longer suited to each other. Lauren said, “We felt like we were walking on eggshells with each other…we just weren’t getting along anymore.”

Sebastian confirmed that there was no bad blood between them, adding, “I have so much respect for Lauren and seriously she kept me on my feet and she was the best person I think I’ve ever had in my life.”

Lauren also revealed that Sebastian had bought a new house, but it was in a different city which also played a small part in why they decided to call it quits.

Both creators finished by telling their followers that while they might not be making content together anymore, they will continue to be friends with each other.