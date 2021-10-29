Charli D’Amelio stuns fans with Lady Gaga inspired outfit in viral TikTok

TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio has stunned her followers by revealing her incredible outfit inspired by Lady Gaga in a video that’s quickly going viral.

Charli D’Amelio is a 17-year-old influencer who currently stands as the most followed account on the whole of TikTok, with over 120 million followers to her name.

She’s best known for her dance and lip-sync content on the platform, and she regularly garners millions of likes and views with her interpretation on viral dance routines and trends.

Charli also loves to show off new looks and makeovers, and earlier in October impressed her followers by teaming up with fellow influencer Avani to dress up as Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy from Spongebob.

But this time she’s taken it to a whole new level by showing off her outfit inspired by a very similar Lady Gaga look, and her fans have been blown away.

On October 28, the young star uploaded a video to TikTok that showed her standing in front of the mirror in casual clothes, but after a clever spinning transition, she transforms instantly into a bodysuit covered with mirror-like shards, along with a different hairstyle. She captioned it simply, “Lady Gaga.”

Over on Instagram, she uploaded several different pictures to give people a closer look at the more intricate details of the outfit.

Charli also included a picture of the original outfit worn by Lady Gaga herself, showing how Charli had adapted the stunning outfit into a new look.

Although she tagged the star in the caption, it’s not clear whether Gaga has seen the TikToker’s stunning recreation of her, but it’s safe to say the fans are impressed, with the videos and images continuing to garner millions of likes across different platforms.