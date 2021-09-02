Charli D’Amelio finally opens up about “public breakup” with Lil Huddy

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio split up with ex-boyfriend Chase Hudson in early 2020, resulting in a slew of drama that took over the internet — and now, a year later, she’s finally opening up about their breakup.

Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson were once the ‘Brad & Angelina’ of the TikTok world. The two seemed nigh inseparable, and considering their status as social media superstars, it was hard to even use TikTok without running into news about the couple.

In a sudden twist of events, though, the two parted ways, with rumors swirling that Chase had cheated on Charli with fellow TikToker Nessa Barrett — all while she was involved with Josh Richards, at the time.

With Charli reigning as the platform’s most-followed creator, it’s almost unsurprising that the internet went into an uproar over these rumors. Charli later uploaded a tearful apology for taking the issue public on social media, and things seemed to calm down from there.

Now, it looks like Charli and Chase are back on good terms, and are often seen hanging out with each other despite their messy breakup.

The subject of relationships was brought up in an interview with the D’Amelio family on Access Hollywood on September 1, prompting Charli to open up about the status of her friendship with Hudson following their dramatic split.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LILHUDDY (@lilhuddy)

“Relationships at my age are hard for anyone,” she explained. “I think everyone else having a say in your relationship is something that’s definitely not easy, and I think, obviously, it’s no secret that Chase and I had a public breakup. I think it’s something we really learned from.”

“I think it kind of made us grow together as people, which is why we’re so close now and are able to be such close friends, because at the end of the day, I know I can lean on him for anything, and he knows he has me.”

(Topic begins at 14:11)

This interview follows intense speculation in past months that the two were secretly dating. While it’s still unclear if this is the case or not, it seems that these besties aren’t letting their history get in between their relationship — friendship or otherwise.