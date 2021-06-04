Charli D'Amelio claps back after Kio Cyr claims Dixie uses her for clout - Dexerto

Charli D’Amelio has clapped back at Sway House TikToker Kio Cyr on the 2Chix podcast after he claimed Dixie used her for clout in a Twitter spat.

Dixie is used to receiving online hate, and accusations that she is riding the success of her sister, Charli. In the past, it has even driven her to abstain from social media.

But despite having a music career and her own YouTube show, it seems like people still aren’t convinced she’s achieved things on her own merit, too, including fellow TikToker Kio Cyr.

Kio accused her of ‘owing’ her success to her sister after an unexpected feud broke out between them. When Kio implied he was planning to gossip about other influencers after TikTok Room’s Instagram page went down, Dixie responded, saying, “imagine minding your own business,” although she claimed she was hacked after.

imagine minding your own business 😍🤤 — dixie (@dixiedamelio) June 1, 2021

Kio hit back during a live feed. “We have to address the ‘tea’ involving me,” he said. “Dixie’s telling me to mind my own business when she has an entire show where she talks about ‘tea.’”

“You know, not all of us have Charli D’Amelio as a sister, and not all of us are dating Noah Beck, okay? Some of us have got to make money other ways.”

Dixie ignored the jab about her success. Instead, she addressed the claims he made about her show. “I don’t put information out that isn’t put out by the person who’s involved in the situation. Nice try though, Kio,” she said.

Charli claps back

Meanwhile, Charli has come to Dixie’s defense in the latest episode of their podcast 2 Chix, in which Charli hosts by herself. TikTok’s most popular creator said Kio” doesn’t know how to mind his own business”, before adding “You might say my sister can clout chase me, but what have you been doing in the Sway house, boy?”

TODAY IN SHADE: Charli D’Amelio shades Kio Cyr after Kio and her sister Dixie went at each other on Twitter. Charli says Kio doesn’t know how to mind his own business, adding “You might say my sister can clout chase me, but what have you been doing in the Sway house, boy?” pic.twitter.com/LFsgwDEk3G — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 3, 2021

“Let’s get our stuff together. We’ve all got our own stuff, we’re all looking out for ourselves, but at the same time it’s not our place to talk about things that haven’t been brought onto the internet, you know. We all have our personal lives.”

While Kio previously tried to play down the beef, claiming they don’t actually “talk sh*t all the time,” it seems like Charli’s word is pretty final.