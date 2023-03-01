Captain Lee shares emotional message to Below Deck fans after health concerns

Below Deck’s Captain Lee Rosbach has shared a heartwarming message with fans after returning to close out the charter season.

Captain Lee made a shocking exit from Below Deck earlier in Season 10 due to health concerns, and was replaced briefly by Captain Sandy Yawn.

To the dismay of fans, Sandy sacked a couple of the boat’s interior crew, with stews Camille Lamb and Alissa Humber getting the boot.

However, after receiving medical care, Captain Lee was able to return to the show in episode 14, ‘Big Deck Energy,’ and following the show’s airing, the fan-favorite leader shared a message with his followers.

Captain Lee shares personal messages to Below Deck viewers

In a post on Twitter, Captain Lee issued a statement saying how he was happy to be back and thanked fans for their support during his uncertain times.

“Well, I’m back and damn glad to be that way. Thanks so much to everyone for all the kind wishes. You guys have no idea how much that means to me and my bride. You guys are the absolute best,” the Florida man wrote.

“Gym in the AM, and to any I may have missed, catch you all on the flip side. Thanks again,” he concluded.

In the replies, numerous Below Deck fanatics praised the Captain for coming back. Canadian comedian Matt O’Brien cheered on the captain with an enthusiastic “WELCOME BACK CAPTAIN LEE!”

“You have no idea how much we missed you!” another viewer commented.

“Captain Sandy did a good job filling in. Too bad people weren’t flexible to the change in management styles. They had to know it was only temporary,” said another.

Hopefully, the Captain remains in good health and we can see him return for additional seasons of Below Deck once this one comes to an end in a few weeks.