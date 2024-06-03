Below Deck fans torn over Captain Lee’s new show Deadly Waters

Captain Lee Rosbach is starring in the new Oxygen series called Deadly Waters, and Below Deck fans have mixed feelings about it.

When Captain Lee Rosbach left Below Deck after Season 10, fans were sad to see him depart the franchise and knew it wouldn’t be the same without him.

The Below Deck alum returned to reality TV as the host of a new series on Oxygen called Deadly Waters with Captain Lee on June 1, which highlights incidents about people were murdered at sea.

On Reddit, viewers revealed how they felt about Captain Lee’s reality TV comeback after watching the first episode of his new show.

“Watching Deadly Waters With Captain Lee and loving it. I think he will be very successful with this series!” the original poster wrote in support of the reality star.

Another fan chimed in and said that the first episode was good, and thought Captain Lee did a great job narrating true stories about crimes that happen at sea.

A third person disagreed and believed that the show was disappointing. They compared it to the TV series 20/20 with the captain reading a teleprompter while looking at the camera.

Bravo TV Captain Lee Rosbach came back to reality TV after appearing on Below Deck.

Since his exit from Below Deck, Captain Lee also appeared on his own Bravo spinoff called Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate.

Unfortunately, fans also criticized the show, where the Below Deck stars watched old episodes and shared their opinions on what happened.

Viewers might not be able to warm up to seeing the captain outside of the Below Deck franchise because they’re hoping for him to return to the show in the future.

Captain Lee admitted he was open to joining The Traitors Season 3, and hopefully fans won’t be disappointed if he ends up on reality TV again outside of Below Deck.