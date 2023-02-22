Fired Below Deck star Alissa has savage response to viewer’s OnlyFans request

Below Deck Season 10 star Alissa Humber has responded to requests from viewers to join OnlyFans, after she was fired by Captain Sandy Yawn.

Captain Sandy had previously fired Camille Lamb from the interior team and next to go was Alissa, replaced by a former chief stew with two years of experience. She was fired for an alleged “intolerable” lack of respect for her boss.

Since leaving the show, Alissa has revealed in interviews that she has spoken to Camille about their differences after Lamb was heard saying “good riddance” about her firing in a FaceTime call with Ben in a live episode.

Article continues after ad

What the future holds for Alissa’s next step in her career remains to be seen, but unlike other former cast stars, we now know it certainly won’t be creating content on OnlyFans.

Below Deck’s Alissa responds to fans wanting her to join OnlyFans

Alissa has been active on Instagram since her exit from Bravo’s hit series, where she has over 8,000 followers on her account.

In a series of Insta story posts, Humber said she is unlikely to attend the Below Deck Season 10 reunion and answered a request from fans.

Initially, Alissa asked her followers if OnlyFans was worth it – revealing a message in her DMs that said, “Do you have OnlyFans?”

Article continues after ad

The message was sent after she posted a selfie to her Insta story.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It didn’t take long for the former stew to shut down the idea, though.

Alissa posted this message to her Instagram story, after requests from fans.

She replied in another post: “Lmao y’all f**king wish. Not happening,” along with a broken heart emoji.

Most notably, Ashley from Below Deck Sailing Yacht has joined OnlyFans since leaving, stating that she now makes way more money than she ever would appearing on Bravo TV.

Alissa has been sharing sustainability-based consumer tips about her lifestyle on her second account, fairlyflorida, since leaving the show.

For more Below Deck news and updates, check out our page here.