 TikTok star Larray addresses high school blackmail allegations - Dexerto
TikTok star Larray addresses high school blackmail allegations

Published: 12/Nov/2020 12:40

by Georgina Smith
TikTok star Larray poses in front of a building in an Instagram photo
Instagram: larray

Larray

TikTok star Larri ‘Larray’ Merrit has responded to a series of allegations that suggested he had blackmailed students at his high school with personal photographs, claiming that he had “absolutely nothing to do” with the situation.

Larray is a popular TikTok influencer with almost 19 million followers on the platform alone, and millions of followers on other sites like YouTube and Instagram. He’s primarily known for his comic content, and is friends with other huge influencers like the D’Amelio sisters and James Charles.

On November 11, a TikTok account by the name of ‘larrayisanabuser’ posted a video that accused Larray of “sexually manipulating and blackmailing” them “along with three other men in high school.”

They alleged that in Sophomore years they were added on messaging service Kik by a girl they “thought they knew from Instagram.” As they exchanged flirtatious messages, the girl supposedly asked for revealing pictures, and the student sent them as requested.

Instagram Larray TikTok
Instagram: Larray
Larray is a member of TikTok’s Hype House.

According to this account, once they’d sent the pictures the girl’s “tone changed.” “This is when she starts to threaten me that if I ‘don’t make out with Larry’ then she’ll send my nudes to the principal and get me expelled.”

The account reports that when they confronted the girl about it on Instagram, she claimed she didn’t have a Kik account. The images were reportedly never leaked and they were not contacted by the user again. They also claim that several other boys who attended the same high school have come to them with stories that follow a similar pattern.

@larrayisanabuserusing muted treading sounds to boost my story ##WIP ##metoo ##feminism ##fyp ##shame sorry to bother you but please read♬ Adderall (Corvette Corvette) – Popp Hunna

After the allegations gained traction, Larray released a statement to defend himself, despite being “advised not to speak on the situation.” The TikToker says “I just want to clarify I had absolutely nothing to do with it. I wasn’t well liked in high school, and also had a social media presence at the time, so anyone could have used my name.”

Screenshot of Larray's Instagram comment in which he responds to allegations

He stresses that “I take sh*t like this very seriously, especially since I’m a victim of sexual assault.” He says he’s “not comfortable letting the situation go unacknowledged” and adds that although he “feels bad for what happened” he “can’t take responsibility for something [he] didn’t do.”

It’s unclear as to whether the matter has been investigated formally by the authorities.

CoD YouTuber MrDalekJD apologizes for “poor judgment” over copied video

Published: 12/Nov/2020 12:13

by Alice Hearing
MrDalekJD Call of Duty YouTuber
YouTube: MrDalekJD

Gaming YouTuber Jon “MrDalekJD” Hutchinson has issued an apology after he stole a smaller YouTuber’s content for his own platform.

MrDalek, who has more than 2.4 million subscribers, is known for posting daily videos around Call of Duty, specifically the Zombies mode.

On November 11, a smaller gaming YouTuber, Suggestive Gaming, discovered that the Hutchinson had almost directly copied a video about the storyline behind Call of Duty Black Ops from his channel. He tweeted a clip comparing the two videos side-by-side, revealing that MrDalek had almost entirely copied the exact script.

Suggestive Gaming called out MrDalek on Twitter and said, “Dude, you literally stole my script and re-recorded it verbatim for your own video, then just copied my graphics style for the editing.

MrDalekJD Gaming YouTuber
Instagram: MrDalekJD
MrDalekJD is known for his videos on Call of Duty Zombies

“You didn’t ask for permission, and gave me a credit far down in the description for writing ‘some of it.’ You even included ‘this is what you need to know’, which is the name of my series. EXTREMELY classless actions here.”

MrDalekJD apologizes

MrDalek has now issued an apology, saying “I let the team down with my recent actions,” and took full responsibility.

“I just wanted to take a moment to address the tweets circulating this evening about myself and another YouTuber. I had reached out privately to resolve the matter but it’s only fair that I publicly apologize to @suggestivegames.

“What I did was extremely wrong and of very poor judgment. We as a gaming community should be a team and I let the team down with my recent actions. I apologize profusely for what I have done. This made me re-evaluate the way I create content for my channel and it will not happen again.”

YouTuber Suggestive Gaming responded to MrDalek, adding, “Thank you for publicly acknowledging and apologizing for this. This type of behavior isn’t conducive for quality content to be produced and succeed on the platform. I ask that you, and your fan base, continue to hold you accountable, and you do better in the future.”