BTS shatter YouTube records after becoming most popular music group of all time

Hugely popular South Korean boy band BTS has obliterated yet another record as the K-Pop stars have been officially named as YouTube’s number one most viewed artist of all time.

BTS have conquered the music scene since their debut in 2013. The seven bandmates Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have gone on to break numerous world records with their increasing popularity.

For instance, Jungkook took the title for the most viewed hashtag on TikTok after pulling in 110 billion views on the platform. Whereas, the whole group has even sparked a whole new trend with their viral dance videos.

With such mind-blowing success across the music industry, it’s no surprise that BTS has gone on to break yet another title on the world’s second most-visited website.

BTS crowned YouTube’s most popular music group

On August 12, music industry Twitter page ‘chart data‘ proclaimed that BTS had broken the record previously held by Justin Bieber as YouTube’s most viewed artist on the platform of all time knocking the ‘Ghost’ singer into second place.

Amassing 26.7 billion views across all their its YouTube channels, the group also surpasses Ed Sheeran who sits at the number 3 spot with 26.1 billion followed by Bad Bunny at 24.6 billion.

It’s thanks in part to BTS’ chart-topping music videos on the Google-owned platform with their most popular of which including ‘Dynamite’ at 1.5 billion views and ‘DNA’ at 1.4 billion views.

The news was understandably met with delight from BTS’ devoted fanbase. Many of their supporters thanked the group for having helped “pave the way” for the Korean music industry and emerging artists.

The record-breaking announcement comes just straight off the back of the band’s newest release ‘Bad Decision’s‘– an unexpected but nonetheless exciting collab with music icon Snoop Dogg.

BTS’ success continues to sore. With the boy band having plenty more projects on the way in a variety of fields, there could be plenty more record-breaking news on the way.