 BTS singer Jungkook just broke a TikTok record with his viral hashtag - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

BTS singer Jungkook just broke a TikTok record with his viral hashtag

Published: 30/Mar/2022 19:05

by Connor McCrory
Instagram: Jungkook

Share

BTS TikTok

South Korean singer-songwriter Jungkook has been trending on TikTok after smashing a record 110 billion views on the #Jungkook tag, making it the most viewed hashtag on the platform.

Jungkook, 24, is one of the lead singers of the popular K-Pop boy band ‘BTS.’ He’s got almost 48 million followers on TikTok, with an added 35 million over on Instagram.

On June 12, 2013, the singer made his BTS debut with the release of the single 2 Cool 4 Skool, instantly winning over fans’ hearts.

Jungkook has risen to success with the band, with vocal tracks on hit songs like ‘My Universe’ and ‘Dynamite,’ putting the singer’s net worth at over 20 million dollars.

Advertisement

Click here if TikTok fails to load.

@bts_official_bighit 🎵TikTok Gold Award🏅#Got_ARMY_Behind_Us💜 #BTS #방탄소년단 #TikTokAwards #틱톡어워즈 ♬ Butter – 방탄소년단 (BTS)

Jungkook just broke a TikTok record with his hashtag

On March 29, 2022, the singer hit a TikTok milestone when he surpassed over 100,000,000,000 on his own hashtag, making him the most viewed tag of a single person on the platform.

In comparison, the queen of TikTok Charli D’Amelio has half the amount of tags as the BTS singer, coming in at a little over 63 million.

Fans are taking to Twitter to react to the singer’s TikTok milestone in different ways – most of them totally elated, of course.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jungkook (@jungkook.97)

Jungkook’s hashtag record comes just days after the record for most comments on a TikTok video was set.

Advertisement
Advertisement