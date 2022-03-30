BTS singer Jungkook just broke a TikTok record with his viral hashtag

South Korean singer-songwriter Jungkook has been trending on TikTok after smashing a record 110 billion views on the #Jungkook tag, making it the most viewed hashtag on the platform.

Jungkook, 24, is one of the lead singers of the popular K-Pop boy band ‘BTS.’ He’s got almost 48 million followers on TikTok, with an added 35 million over on Instagram.

On June 12, 2013, the singer made his BTS debut with the release of the single 2 Cool 4 Skool, instantly winning over fans’ hearts.

Jungkook has risen to success with the band, with vocal tracks on hit songs like ‘My Universe’ and ‘Dynamite,’ putting the singer’s net worth at over 20 million dollars.

Jungkook just broke a TikTok record with his hashtag

On March 29, 2022, the singer hit a TikTok milestone when he surpassed over 100,000,000,000 on his own hashtag, making him the most viewed tag of a single person on the platform.

In comparison, the queen of TikTok Charli D’Amelio has half the amount of tags as the BTS singer, coming in at a little over 63 million.

Jungkook’s Tiktok hashtag is now the first and only individual tag on the platform’s history to ever reach 110 billion views. pic.twitter.com/lXCWkUUjhj — 𝙂𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙣 𝙅𝙪𝙣𝙜𝙠𝙤𝙤𝙠 𝙐𝙣𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝄞 (@GoldenJKUnion) March 29, 2022

Fans are taking to Twitter to react to the singer’s TikTok milestone in different ways – most of them totally elated, of course.

I can’t stop listening to the chart topper song #StayAlive by #JUNGKOOK and Prod by SUGA @BTS_twt — JungkookLove.97🐰💜 (@truelovetaetae) March 29, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jungkook (@jungkook.97)

the passion that he has put during all this time is now reflected, these beautiful achievements, for his dedication, for being such a humble person and that even more… his career his passion… his efforts come out victorious. congratulations my son 👏🥰💜👌 — Paola Carrera (@paola3324) March 30, 2022

Jungkook’s hashtag record comes just days after the record for most comments on a TikTok video was set.