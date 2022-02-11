Bryce Hall responds to rumors of starring in movie with Charli D’Amelio

TikTok star Bryce Hall is speaking out as rumors surge that he might be starring alongside Charli D’Amelio in an upcoming Hollywood film. Here’s what we know so far.

Bryce Hall is a popular TikToker, boasting over 21 million followers on the viral video app.

Lately, he’s been breaking out of the smartphone screen to focus on other endeavors — just a few of them being his Ani Energy drink, his PAU fan club, and even snagging a small role in ex-girlfriend Addison Rae’s Netflix film ‘He’s All That.’

It looks like Hall could be starring in another upcoming movie, if rumors are to be believed.

Advertisement

A report from the Hollywood Mask claimed that Hall might be acting alongside TikTok’s most-followed creator, Charli D’Amelio, in her upcoming movie debut for Anthony Michael Hall’s ‘Home School.’

Read More: How to add the echo effect on TikTok

Hall initially claimed that he’d been approached to play a part in the film, and even confirmed that Charli was, indeed, starring in a movie — something she’d teased in a viral Instagram post.

Bryce Hall reacts to rumors of acting with Charli D’Amelio in upcoming film

However, it doesn’t look like Hall will be joining her for the film.

On February 11, Hall reacted to the news in an Instagram stories post, claiming that while he won’t be in the movie, both he and Charli are working on something special.

Advertisement

“Not doing the movie with Charli,” he wrote, “but we are both working with proxima for our own special something.”

It’s unclear what this “special something” could be, but fans are excited to find it out whenever the news gets released.

Hall’s latest statement comes after Charli’s initial Instagram post on February 4, where she shared a sneak peek of her notes — which included a little snippet about “acting classes,” along with what looked like a script for something involving ‘Home School.’

Charli D’Amelio’s acting debut will follow that of Addison Rae, who notably scored a multi-film deal with Netflix last year.