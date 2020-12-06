Bryce Hall & Lil Yachty beef escalates after Addison Rae music video offer

The beef between Bryce Hall and rapper Lil Yachty has amped up after the former received an offer to be in a music video for Yachty’s ‘E-ER’ — a song that featured a verse about Addison Rae.

E-ER caught the attention of TikTok fans on December 4, after a certain verse discussing Addison Rae went viral among listeners. Many accused Yachty of “sexualizing young women” and slammed the track online — but that was only the beginning of the drama.

Yachty himself specifically pointed out the verse to Sway House member Bryce Hall on Twitter, as though humorously taunting him that he’d mentioned the TikToker’s girlfriend in the song.

Not one to be outdone, Bryce uploaded a photo of himself and Addison getting cozy in response — and the rapper was quick to confess that he had no intentions of stealing Rae from him and wanted no part in any “TikTok smoke.”

That being said, it doesn’t look like their feud is over. Someone from the rapper’s team allegedly reached out to Bryce via text, asking him if he and Addison would be interested in appearing in E-ER’s music video (which, at the time of writing, only features a lyric video).

“F**K NO LOL” Bryce responded, and uploaded a screenshot of the conversation to Twitter, where he tagged Yachty in the post.

However, Yachty was decidedly NOT enthusiastic about giving the TikToker an appearance in his video, as evidenced by his response to the purported text conversation: “Listen kid… I wouldn’t have you in my video if my life depended on it. Not my song also… ALSO I did this verse 4 months ago. Relax bro. It’s not that deep. Go take some shirtless photos or some.”

Listen kid… I wouldn’t have you in my video if my life depended on it. Not my song also… ALSO I did this verse 4 months ago. relax bro. It’s not that deep. Go take some shirtless photos or some — concrete boy boat (@lilyachty) December 6, 2020

Yachty does have a point; his verse is only a feature in the song, which also features the likes of Ski Mask the Slump God and Danny Towers. The song itself is accredited to DJ Scheme.

Addison Rae has yet to speak out on the situation at the time of writing, leaving fans anxious to hear her take on the beef that took TikTok fans completely by surprise.