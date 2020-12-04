Logo
Entertainment

Lil Yachty responds to Bryce Hall amid Addison Rae verse beef

Published: 4/Dec/2020 22:19

by Virginia Glaze
Bryce Hall Lil Yachty Addison Rae beef lyrics
YouTube: Bryce Hall , lil yachty

Share

Addison Rae Bryce Hall lil yachty

Rapper and FaZe Clan member Lil Yachty has somehow stirred up beef with TikTok star Bryce Hall after mentioning Hall’s girlfriend, influencer Addison Rae, in a song.

In possibly the most unexpected moment of 2020, it seems that one of TikTok’s biggest names has called out a major rapper, resulting in a Twitter feud that has everyone’s eyes glued to their smartphone screens.

Lil Yachty — who notably joined esports group FaZe Clan in 2018 — mentioned TikToker Addison Rae in his song E-ER, the lyrics for which many of Rae’s fans are finding offensive.

“I want Addison Rae to become my doctor and check on my problems / Put her in a skirt and a scarf like pilot / He didn’t make it past the first clip like a polyp,” the song goes.

(Lyrics start at 2:06)

While fans slammed the song for “sexualizing young girls,” it seems that Lil Yachty took the scandal to an entirely different level by making sure Rae’s boyfriend, Bryce Hall, heard the lyrics for himself.

In fact, Yachty replied to Hall’s tweet asking fans what song he should listen to with his lyrics mentioning Addison from E-ER. Yikes!

It looks like Hall isn’t super enthused by a rapper talking about his girl, though, replying to Yachty’s tweet with a photo of himself and Addison getting cozy.

“Lol **** I don’t want yo b**ch boy,” Yachty responded.

That’s not all; the rapper even posted a video discussing the issue, where he humorously explained that he doesn’t actually want any beef with the TikToker.

“Look, yo, bro, please don’t shoot me with your TikTok gunner,” he joked. “We don’t want no TikTok smoke with your TikTok girlfriend. I’m just a TikTok rapper, bro, and I made a TikTok song with a TikTok verse.”

@lilyachty@brycehall♬ original sound – lilyachty

“We don’t want no TikTok smoke,” he continued. “Please. Don’t get your TikTok goons. We don’t want none of that. Please. Sorry.”

Thus far, it doesn’t seem that Hall has anything more to say to Lil Yachty regarding his controversial verse — but we wouldn’t put it past the self-described “party animal” to hit back with a track of his own.

Gaming

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

Share

game Sponsored

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.