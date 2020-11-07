Bryce Hall hits out at "unnecessary" Ariana Grande Saddle Ranch comment - Dexerto

TikTok star Bryce Hall has revealed what he really thought of Ariana Grande’s comment about people still attending West Hollywood hangout spot Saddle Ranch, claiming that the decision to make the comment was a “marketing move.”

Saddle Ranch has become a hugely popular hub in Hollywood, the western-themed restaurant seeing influencers flocking to the hangout spot, and getting snapped by nearby paparazzi.

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall were even captured on camera kissing at the popular restaurant on Halloween night, leading to rumors that the beloved TikTok couple are back together again after a rocky year.

But global superstar Ariana Grande was not impressed that Saddle Ranch is in such high attendance amid the global health crisis, and in an interview with Zach Sang gave her thoughts on the matter.

“Did we really all need to go to f***ing Saddle Ranch that badly?” she began. “We all really needed to put on our cowgirl boots and ride a mechanical bull that bad. We all needed that Instagram post that badly?”

While Dixie D’Amelio said that Ariana was “right” and Addison Rae called the comments “fair,” Bryce kept relatively quiet on the matter as he was questioned by paparazzi while walking with Addison.

Bryce Hall responds to Ariana Grande

However, in an interview with Hollywood Raw, Bryce has now revealed what he truly thought of the singer’s comments. “She’s not wrong,” Bryce explained, “but like… unnecessary, to call out a specific group especially, when there’s other people doing it.”

“She knew that TikTokers have a high audience, she knew a lot of people would agree because there’s a lot of people who hate TikTokers especially. I mean it was obviously a marketing move, and good for her, but she’s not wrong.”

However many fans did not take kindly to the fact that Bryce suggested Ariana was using TikTok stars for publicity, firing back with tweets like “she ain’t needing to use you and your friends’ names for clout, she’s Ariana Grande. Who are you?”

Bryce further ruffled feathers when he replied to a hate comment towards him with simply the words “Ariana Grande,” leaving fans even more frustrated with the TikToker. Though some defended Bryce, saying that “he didn’t say anything bad about her.”

Bryce Hall is an influencer with over 15 million followers on TikTok, and is a member of popular influencer collective the Sway House. This is by no means the first time he has been called out for social gatherings this year, after the controversy surrounding his 21st birthday party in August.