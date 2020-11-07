 Bryce Hall hits out at "unnecessary" Ariana Grande Saddle Ranch comment - Dexerto
Bryce Hall hits out at “unnecessary” Ariana Grande Saddle Ranch comment

Published: 7/Nov/2020 11:57

by Georgina Smith
Bryce Hall

TikTok star Bryce Hall has revealed what he really thought of Ariana Grande’s comment about people still attending West Hollywood hangout spot Saddle Ranch, claiming that the decision to make the comment was a “marketing move.”

Saddle Ranch has become a hugely popular hub in Hollywood, the western-themed restaurant seeing influencers flocking to the hangout spot, and getting snapped by nearby paparazzi.

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall were even captured on camera kissing at the popular restaurant on Halloween night, leading to rumors that the beloved TikTok couple are back together again after a rocky year.

But global superstar Ariana Grande was not impressed that Saddle Ranch is in such high attendance amid the global health crisis, and in an interview with Zach Sang gave her thoughts on the matter.

Topic starts at 1:50

“Did we really all need to go to f***ing Saddle Ranch that badly?” she began. “We all really needed to put on our cowgirl boots and ride a mechanical bull that bad. We all needed that Instagram post that badly?”

While Dixie D’Amelio said that Ariana was “right” and Addison Rae called the comments “fair,” Bryce kept relatively quiet on the matter as he was questioned by paparazzi while walking with Addison.

Bryce Hall responds to Ariana Grande

However, in an interview with Hollywood Raw, Bryce has now revealed what he truly thought of the singer’s comments. “She’s not wrong,” Bryce explained, “but like… unnecessary, to call out a specific group especially, when there’s other people doing it.”

“She knew that TikTokers have a high audience, she knew a lot of people would agree because there’s a lot of people who hate TikTokers especially. I mean it was obviously a marketing move, and good for her, but she’s not wrong.”

However many fans did not take kindly to the fact that Bryce suggested Ariana was using TikTok stars for publicity, firing back with tweets like “she ain’t needing to use you and your friends’ names for clout, she’s Ariana Grande. Who are you?”

Bryce further ruffled feathers when he replied to a hate comment towards him with simply the words “Ariana Grande,” leaving fans even more frustrated with the TikToker. Though some defended Bryce, saying that “he didn’t say anything bad about her.”

Bryce Hall is an influencer with over 15 million followers on TikTok, and is a member of popular influencer collective the Sway House. This is by no means the first time he has been called out for social gatherings this year, after the controversy surrounding his 21st birthday party in August.

Entertainment

Twitch apologize after banning streamer for “offensive” username

Published: 7/Nov/2020 11:24

by Calum Patterson
Twitch

A Twitch streamer who was inexplicably banned indefinitely, with Twitch citing his “inappropriate” username, has been unbanned and received an apology from the platform.

Twitch’s moderation actions are under constant scrutiny among the community of both streamers and viewers. Streamers will often complain of unjust suspensions, and unclear reasons given (or rather, not given) for their punishment.

One streamer to fall victim to this error was ‘pavlle_’ – a small streamer with only 59 followers, whose story went viral on Reddit, after the platform banned him permanently for a supposedly “inappropriate” username.

The username in question was “Pajja_” – in Spanish, this word has a colloquial meaning, which would indeed be offensive.

Twitch’s moderation and community guidelines are under constant scrutiny.

However, the streamer, Pavlle (as he now goes by), is Serbian, not Spanish, and so when he was suspended for his name, was totally bemused.

On October 8, he shared his ban notification on Twitter, which said “Reason: Using an inappropriate username”, and confirmed the length of the suspension as “indefinite.”

“It’s been a good run, thank you all for continued support,” Pavlle said. “Apparently my Twitch name “Pajja_” my nickname I had for YEARS is offensive somehow.”

For almost a month, Pavlle received no response from Twitch after he filed a support ticket to dispute the suspension.

However, thankfully, his story went viral on the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail, accruing over 14,000 upvotes after it was posted on November 6.

Only hours after this thread began to gain momentum, Twitch sent an email to Pavlle, confirming he was no longer banned, and stating that the suspension was a mistake on their part.

The timing of the email, coinciding with the now-viral Reddit post, does raise questions, as it’s unlikely (although possible) that it was coincidental.

If the story had not been shared to Reddit, would Twitch have noticed and acknowledged the mistake?

“I am glad I am unbanned at least,” Pavlle said. But, he also highlighted that it took “over a month” for a mistake to be rectified. For some streamers, who make their career from broadcasting, this could be a devastating loss of income.

This follows after another streamer, “Piece of Sheet”, was banned for his apparently “inappropriate name” – despite using it for eight years.