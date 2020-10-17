Bryce Hall hits back at critics of his "new rock hard abs" - Dexerto

As one of the most popular members of the Sway House, TikToker Bryce Hall is more than used to experiencing a bit of social media scrutiny every now and again.

Hall has recently been sharing his body journey over on Twitter, with him recently posting how much muscle he has gained in the last month. However, with fans mocking him for using ab sculpting treatments to achieve his physique, it looks like he has finally hit back.

Advertisement

When leading celebrity doctor Dr Jennifer Berman uploaded a TikTok revealing that he had been undertaking body contouring sessions with leading body sculpting clinic EmSculpt, many fans reacted negatively.

One TikTok user mocked Hall for “buying abs”, while another was critical of him not “put[ting] the work in” to get a better physique and instead relying on cosmetic treatments. Other users described the video as “embarrassing”, with one commenter quipping: “What abs?”

Advertisement

Unsurprisingly, with several fans tagging him in the replies of these hateful comments, Hall seemed unwilling to take this criticism lying down.

Read More: TikToker Malu Trevejo claims she will sue mom over alleged stolen money

In his own comment on the TikTok, which amassed over 200 likes, he said: “Half the people in the comments talkin’ can’t even lift their own body weight in the gym… shut up, hit the gym, and stay mad [sic]”.

With Hall’s clapback later being picked up by Instagram page TikTokRoom, it didn’t take long for fans on Instagram to show their support for Hall. In one comment that got over 11,000 likes, one user accused fans of “body shaming” Hall.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in another comment that got over 10,000 likes, an Instagram user pointed out the irony of fans “talk[ing] bad about these “influencers” and cry[ing] when they clap back”.

this is a month result update and still going 💪🏼 gimme another month pic.twitter.com/gHTagwDXti — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) October 16, 2020

Referring to some of his past controversies, another fan claimed that while Bryce was “educating himself and growing”, fans continued to “keep hating on him for literally anything”.

Hall isn’t the only TikTok star to be experiencing a lot of hate recently. When Charli D’Amelio posted a video opening up about her struggles and the stress of being in the spotlight for World Mental Health Day, fans instead focussed on her “D’Amelio privilege”, calling her out for flouting social distancing rules.