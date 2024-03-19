Fitness influencer’s ‘rock climbing stair master’ goes viral and everyone wants one

A fitness influencer’s workout has the internet talking — here’s why.

Staying motivated to make it to the gym is one thing, but to push yourself to the point of people praising you for your “insane” workout, is a feat not many people accomplish.

So, when fitness influencer Alexandria England posted to TikTok what her workout consisted of, viewers were astonished.

Not only that, but viewers were also shocked at the ‘rock climbing stair master’ England was using. She has since influenced others to want to workout in the same way.

Viewers say they’ve “never” seen a ‘rock climbing stair master’

England was sweating bullets while using a machine that not many people had ever seen before.

Article continues after ad

Similar to a rock wall and a stair master, the ‘rock climbing stair master’ stole the show in England’s now-viral TikTok.

The machine itself rotates like a treadmill. However, it is vertical like a rock wall.

Though England captioned her video by saying she ‘failed’ at her workout, viewers in her comments thought otherwise, commenting on both the machine and her “discipline.”

Article continues after ad

“Rock climbing meets stairmaster is crazyyyy,” wrote one user.

“I have never seen this before in my life. I need one lol,” said another.

“That looks like one hell of a workout! I want to tryyyyy,” agreed someone else.

Article continues after ad

One viewer also asked England where her “failure” was, as they thought she “rocked” the workout.

Though England posts many workout videos, she said she doesn’t always want to go to the gym but is happy when she pushes herself to do so. And quite frankly, so are her followers!