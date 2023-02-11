Bride accidentally captures audio of guests ‘talking sh*t’ about her

A bride went viral on TikTok after revealing she accidentally recorded her wedding guests “sh*t talking” her and her wife at their wedding.

In a viral video with 3.2 million views, content creator Yaya (yayakampen), said that she unintentionally recorded all of her wedding guests’ private conversations.

The newlywed explained that she wanted to purchase an audio guestbook that would allow guests to leave a message for her and her wife on the phone. However, as it was too expensive, the TikToker decided to make her own version.

After buying an old-fashioned phone from a thrift store, Yaya installed a tiny, sound-sensitive audio recorder into the handle.

It would only record when it heard a voice, so Yaya believed she would get to listen to all of the lovely messages her guests left for her. But, the bride got more than she bargained for.

Wedding guests caught gossiping about bride

When she listened to the recordings a week after her wedding, she noticed that the recorder picked up all the voices from the entire outdoor venue.

“So it’s like two hours of audio of like people leaving messages, of course, but then literally everything else happening the entire wedding day,” Yaya said in the video.

The TikToker realized that her gay wedding caused a lot of drama in their small town and in their extended family. Yaya also said that she and her spouse caused some drama by uninviting those who didn’t support their marriage.

After several TikTok users commented that they wanted to hear the audio clips, Yaya shared some in another video.

TikToker shares audio clip from wedding

She shared an audio clip of her aunt talking to a cousin about people that weren’t at the wedding because they got uninvited.

“Like how tacky and disrespectful can you be?” the auntie said, presumably talking about Yaya and her spouse.

The aunt was also caught saying she didn’t “support” the newlyweds’ decision to exclude some people from their matrimony, calling the TikToker “tasteless.”

Yaya didn’t share much more audio, saying she would have had to bleep out many names for people’s privacy.

Although she was hurt by her family’s name-calling, Yaya said she didn’t regret one thing about her big day. “I think that our wedding was really beautiful…and I loved our guest book idea, I thought it was really cute,” she said.

“If you’re literally planning your wedding, please only invite people who just love the crap out of you,” she advised.