Bodybuilder Knut in disbelief as streamer lifts and squats him with ease at TwitchCon

Emma Hill . 1 hour ago

Twitch streamer ‘Knut’ was blown away after a TwitchCon 2022 attendee managed to not only pick him up but then squatted while holding him above her head.

Having made his start as a fitness streamer on Twitch, Knut is well-known for his incredible muscle mass and intense workout regime.

He’s also taken his fans on some bizarre and wild adventures with his IRL streams. This was no different when he traveled to Amsterdam for TwitchCon 2022 along with a plethora of his fellow famous creators.

However, Knut met his match when he came face-to-face with a fitness streamer who proved that she is just as hardcore as him.

Knut blown away by TwitchCon attendee

Knut was taking his viewers on a tour around TwitchCon during his IRL stream when he came across a streamer who said she would be able to carry him.

She then proceeded to hoist him over her shoulders before squatting with him carried above her head, much to the amazement of the watching crowd.

After a couple of presses, she put Knut back on the floor safely. The two then shared a high-five as the group around them applauded her.

The clip then found its way onto Reddit where fans identified the woman as Swedish streamer ‘EllenVy’ who has 101K followers on the platform, as of writing.

Many viewers took the opportunity to shower Knut with compliments over his TwitchCon IRL stream. As one fan stated: “From what I’ve seen, he’s had the consistently best stream at Twitchcon EU. Just a genuine dude, hanging out with people and having fun.”

Knut previous TwitchCon experiences may have been rocky. However, his most recent stint at the event has proved a hit among his fanbase.