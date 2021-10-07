Bhad Bhabie slams hate after shocking fans with “unrecognizable” new look

Rapper Bhad Bhabie, a.k.a. Danielle Bregoli, has responded to an influx of hate comments she received after uploading a TikTok in which people claimed she looked “unrecognizable.”

Bhad Bhabie first fell into the public eye back in 2016 when she was just 13-years-old, after she appeared on an episode of Dr. Phil’s show.

Her bold attitude quickly made the video of her appearance go viral online, and thanks to her iconic quote, she quickly became known as the “Cash me outside” girl.

In the years since, she’s gone on to have a successful career online, releasing several popular songs and maintaining a large presence across multiple different social media platforms.

But some people were shocked on October 5, when Danielle uploaded a video of herself lip-syncing to a viral TikTok sound, in a slightly different look to usual.

The video quickly picked up traction, currently at over 17 million views and 3 million likes, and was flooded with comments from people who were stunned to see how different she looks. “She doesn’t even look like the same person that she used to,” one commenter wrote, another saying “I didn’t recognize who this was at first.”

However, in response to some of the comments she received, Bregoli has claimed that she actually uploaded that video as a “test.”

“I just want y’all to know that y’all failed the test,” she said. “Okay? Y’all want me to tell you what the test was? We did a wig that had no type of natural curl to it, and we did makeup lighter than my skin. With barely any contour, just to see if y’all would still make the comments. And you did.”

She went on to say: “So now I know, it’s not about me actually…‘Oh, she looks this, she’s trying to look that.’ It’s literally that y’all just want a famous person to respond to you, that’s all it is. If y’all kept saying that I had a banana on my head, and I said, ‘No I don’t have a banana on my head,’ y’all would continuously say it, no matter if I did or didn’t.”

But, many continue to be surprised by Bhabie’s latest video, as it’s the first time they’ve seen what she looks like since her viral TV appearence.