Bhad Bhabie draws Cardi B & Doja Cat comparisons after “confusing” TikTok goes viral

Internet personality Bhad Bhabie is being compared to rap stars Cardi B and Doja Cat after she uploaded a TikTok that totally transformed her look — and it’s seriously confusing her fans.

Danielle ‘Bhad Bhabie’ Bregoli is one part immortal meme queen, one part music artist, and another part a total wild card. The ‘cash me outside’ girl from ages past has now scored her own musical career and has founded a fairly solid presence for herself as an entertainer.

Of course, she’s also taken some liberties with her personal style here and there, as seen in the most recent video she posted to TikTok on October 4.

Doing away with her signature red hair, Bhad Bhabie is now seen with a luxurious brown and blonde streaked wig with cat-eye makeup and a dark lip, all while flexing her icy chain and a series of pricey Chanel bags.

Fans compare Bhad Bhabie to Cardi B and Doja Cat

The video has gone completely viral, amassing over 11 million views in under 24 hours after being posted. However, it’s not the video’s snarky audio bragging that she “makes the most f**king money” despite “looking like the disappointment of the family” that has viewers’ interests piqued.

Instead, it’s her shocking new look, which has several confused commenters comparing her to names like Cardi B and Doja Cat.

“She doesn’t even look like the same person that she used to,” one shocked commenter wrote.

“It’s giving off-brand Cardi,” another chimed in.

“You look like a mix of Cardi B and Doja Cat,” yet another viewer said, while another commenter joked: “Why does she look like Cardi and Doja had a baby?”

While Cardi B has welcomed a new child into the world with fellow rapper Offset, their kiddo is definitely not Bhad Bhabie.

Thus far, neither Doja nor Cardi have said anything about the Bhad Bhabie comparisons taking over TikTok, but either way, it’s clear that her new look is turning heads everywhere. Do we smell a collab in the future?