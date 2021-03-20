Bhad Babie reveals dark truth about Turn-About Ranch from Dr. Phil show - Dexerto

Rapper Bhad Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli, has released a YouTube video in which she calls out TV personality Dr. Phil for sending her and other kids to the “abusive” Turn-About Ranch.

While Bhad Bhabie has made a career for herself as a rapper, racking up millions of views on her music videos, she wasn’t always known under that name.

She originally came to public attention when she appeared on the Dr. Phil show when she was 13-years-old. Her mom brought her on the show to try and fix her “out of control” behavior, and Danielle quickly went viral for her sassy comebacks, particularly “catch me outside.”

The result of her appearance on the show was that she got sent to the Turn-About Ranch in Escalante Utah. Many teens who have made appearances on the show have ended up going to the residential program, but in a new YouTube video Bhad Bhabie revealed the dark truth behind the ranch.

Bhad Babie’s accusations

The star revealed that she was prompted to make the video after another Dr. Phil guest named Hannah claimed she was sexually assaulted at the ranch when she was 17-years-old.

Daniella told the camera, “Dr. Phil, I’m going to give you from now until April 5th, to issue an apology, not only to me, but to Hannah and any other child you sent to Turn-About or any other program like this. And if you don’t, I’m gonna handle things my way.”

“This place is all about taking away privileges. Like yeah, okay, the phone is a privilege, the TV, all that. But they take away necessity privileges. Like sleeping on a bed, eating good food, not being cold.”

She said she saw one student get held down for trying to leave, and that “they had no problem holding kids down, which is against the law, you’re not supposed to touch the kids. But they had no problem doing that.”

Danielle also spoke about the incident in which a member of staff was killed by a 17-year-old who was in the program, saying she heard about it over the walkie-talkies as it was happening.

She finished by describing ranches like Turn-About as “f***ed up,” adding that they’re, “just using children to keep your ranch going, and you’re not even feeding them or letting them sleep in decent conditions.”

“I’m not really sure why Dr. Phil still sends kids here, it doesn’t make sense. Like, are you trying to help them or are you trying to hurt them even more?” she said.

Viewers are praising the young star for using her platform to speak out about the issues she faced at Turn-About, but whether Dr. Phil responds to Danielle’s request for an apology remains to be seen.