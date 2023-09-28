Bethenny Frankel says Taylor Swift put Travis Kelce “on the map”

After Bethenny Frankel said Taylor Swift overreacted at Travis Kelce’s NFL game, she’s taken another swing at the rumored couple, saying Swift has given Kelce leverage in his career.

Bethenny Frankel often shares her bold opinions on social media, especially since she’s been the topic of recent reality TV conversations after interviewing Raquel Leviss in August.

Frankel’s latest TikTok uploads included her thoughts on Taylor Swift’s new rumored romance with NFL player Travis Kelce.

First, Frankel judged the way Swift cheered for her alleged new beau – and now, she’s saying that Swift has given Kelce publicity and exposure, leaving football fans to remind Frankel of Kelce’s athletic prominence.

TikTok: lizziewarrick Taylor Swift with her arm around Travis Kelce after the Chiefs game last Sunday.

TikTokers let it be known that Travis Kelce was popular before his relationship with Taylor Swift

Rumors around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s supposed romance skyrocketed last Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs played at Arrowhead Stadium. Not only was Swift in attendance, but she also sat next to Kelce’s mom, cheering him on the entire time.

Though fans of both Swift and Kelce have shared their support for the potential couple, RHONY’s Bethenny Frankel has a rather opposing opinion of the two.

Initially, after seeing Swift cheer for Kelce at his NFL game, Frankel slandered Swift’s excitement, saying, “She was really really over the top and chumming with the mom. It felt like … she was a full football wife.”

After Frankel released her first opinion about Swift and Kelce, she dialed back in and made a following statement insinuating that Swift is giving Kelce exposure, saying in a TikTok video, “I’ve never heard the man’s name in my life. It’s not only that she put him on the map, she drew the map and she charted the course that we’re going to take when we utilize the map.”

Frankel continued, “She took him like a claw in the arcade… and put him on the map. That’s how we really feel — never heard his name in my whole life.”

After having heard Frankel’s statement about Swift aiding in Kelce’s popularity, TikTokers swarmed Frankel’s comments, saying, “He had a dating show on ‘E!’ called ‘Catching Kelce’ in 2016. Man’s been around for a minute.”

While others also backed Kelce up, saying, “He’s also been on ‘Jimmy Fallon’ and ‘Saturday Night Live’ — if he hosted that, he put himself on the map! To which Frankel responded, “I know. But I didn’t know!”

One viewer who isn’t even a fan of Swift or Kelce said, “Not a Taylor Swift or football fan, but 100% knew who Travis Kelce was after the Superbowl last year. That man is beautiful.”

Though Frankel has kept her following updated on her opinions of others, it is clear that her fans have no problem doing the same with setting her straight in situations like this. As for Swift and Kelce, it is reported that she will be in attendance at his next game against the New York Jets on Sunday.