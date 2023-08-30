Bethenny Frankel erratically apologizes for “terrible exploitation” of Raquel Leviss

After her podcast with Raquel Leviss reached number one, BravoTV fans have come down hard on Bethenny Frankel, causing her to officially ‘crack’ in a recent bit she did on ‘Just B With Bethenny Frankel.’

Just weeks ago, Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss broke her silence on the Scandoval. Though her affair with Tom Sandoval has ended, she finally opened up about details pertaining to the show’s biggest scandal.

Leviss shared her intimate feelings about the backlash she has faced due to the scandal while on an episode of Bethenny Frankel’s podcast ‘Just B With Bethenny Frankel.’

Article continues after ad

Though Frankel’s podcast went number one after the Leviss interview, BravoTV fans have come down hard on Frankel for exploiting Leviss, causing Frankel to officially ‘crack’ under the pressure of even more drama that was inadvertently caused by the Scandoval.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: bethennyfrankel Bethenny Frankel with Raquel Leviss on the ‘Just B With Bethenny Frankel’ podcast.

BravoTV fans recommend Bethenny Frankel get a “wellness check”

RHONY’s Bethenny Frankel has been hit quite hard with criticism for hosting an interview with Leviss months after the Scandoval affair was revealed.

Though Frankel kept her cool in the limelight for years, she officially cracked under the pressure of fellow Bravolebrity and fan comments about the “terrible exploitation” she made Leviss face after she already ‘healed’ from the trauma while away at a mental health facility for two months.

Article continues after ad

In a recent ‘Just B With Bethenny Frankel’ podcast, Frankel let loose on the criticism she’s received, erratically saying, “So I’m so sorry everyone that we went to number one and that I had Rachel on and that it was a terrible exploitation.”

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Frankel continued to frantically scatter through her words, insinuating that fans and Bravolebrities have labeled her a coddler and clout chaser for making money off of the Scandoval, just like the people she and Leviss talked about during their podcast episode together.

Article continues after ad

Frankel then proceeded to ask the question, “Are you thinking about if I care about you before I have you on?” Which was really a rhetorical question from the former RHONY star. She then mocked the backlash she’s received, saying, “I’m only gonna have people I really love and care about on the podcast.”

BravoTV fans were quick to jump to the comment section of the clip of Frankel saying all of that on her recent podcast episode, saying, “I’m realizing the only reason she was ever liked was thanks to Bravo giving her amazing edits. The further she gets from Bravo, the less people are able to excuse her words and behavior.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While another fan added, “Wellness check for her, because what is this?”

One fan even commented on the irony of Frankel’s tirade, saying, “Uhm, she’s missing the point. When your new platform is about the exploitation of reality stars, people are going to call you out for exploiting a reality star.”

Though Frankel has made her bed with BravoTV fans, her recent rant exposed her in a raw way, as she shared her unfiltered feelings to the world despite realizing the further criticism she would receive from doing so. However, she has no intention of quitting her podcast, as her ratings continue to thrive.

Article continues after ad