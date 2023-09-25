TikTokers are losing it after Taylor Swift watches game with Travis Kelce’s mom

Certified ‘Swifties’ are going crazy for Taylor Swift’s relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce after she was seen sitting with his mom at his football game.

Swift and Kelce have been linked since July when her ‘Eras Tour’ played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City where Kelce’s football team the Chiefs play.

Though he attempted to give her his number on a friendship bracelet, it was reported that Swift did not take it directly from him because she doesn’t like to talk with people before her performances.

However, times have changed quite fast, as Swift was seen on Sunday sitting in box seats with Kelce’s mom at his NFL game.

Instagram: popculture Taylor Swift was seen enjoying Travis Kelce’s football game with his mother by her side.

NFL fans admit to “checking out” Taylor Swift’s music after she was seen with his mom at his NFL game

Though Kelce and Swift have not confirmed their relationship, her recent sighting at his game at Arrowhead Stadium against the Chicago Bears had fans in a tizzy of elation.

But that’s not all, Swift was seen sitting in VIP box seats with his mom Donna Kelce, as the two were happily cheering Kelce on while conversing with each other.

After having witnessed Swift getting cozy with Kelce’s mom, fans of both Swift and Kelce have reacted with sheer excitement, saying, “Taylor knows the implications of being there. This is all the confirmation I need and truth be heard, I love it.”

Other fans in the comments chimed in, saying, “I knew it… I’ve been so invested with these two since the bracelet thing.”

“Taylor, the whole nation loves Jason and Travis Kelce… You will be loved and it seems like such a warm and fuzzy family.”

NFL fans have even reacted with joy, saying, “As a football fan and especially huge fan of the Kelce family, I’m checking out Taylor Swift music for the first time.”

Though Swift sitting with Kelce’s mom was enough to send ‘Swifties’ over the edge, after the game, Swift and Kelce left together and rented out a restaurant for themselves and the Kansas City Chiefs. Though there was no hand-holding between Swift and Kelce as they walked out of Arrowhead Stadium, the chemistry was as apparent as the Chiefs’ blowout win against the Bears.

And just like that, as the two walked shoulder-to-shoulder, one thing could certainly be confirmed — it’s no ‘Cruel Summer’ for Swift after all.