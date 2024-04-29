EntertainmentReality TV

Love Island winner makes unexpected cameo in NFL draft

Je'Kayla Crawford
Greg from Love IslandITV

Greg O’Shea is not only a reality TV star and a former rugby player but apparently, he’s also an NFL presenter.

Before taking home the win with his now-ex Amber Gill in Season 5 of Love Island UK, Greg O’Shea was known for being quite the athlete.

Specifically, he is considered a rugby icon after playing both in college and on the national team in Ireland. In fact, the star player was a part of the team that took home the win for Ireland in the 2018 Rugby Europe Sevens Grand Prix Series, the first time the country ever won that competition.

He retired from the game back in 2021, but Greg is never too far away from the sports world.

In fact, he was one of the many presenters during the 2024 NFL draft, representing Ireland, which is strange considering that the NFL has only ever hosted one game (which was a pre-season game in the 90s.).

Nonetheless, the former reality TV star had the pleasure of announcing that the New York Jets had drafted Braelon Allen to join their team.

Maybe in due time, Greg would consider coming back to sports in some capacity, whether that means being an announcer or hosting a recap podcast.

For now, expect some more cameos here and there.

Related Topics

Love IslandNFL

About The Author

Je'Kayla Crawford

Je'Kayla is a US Reality TV Senior Writer with Dexerto. She covers all things Reality TV news, with a focus on Love Is Blind and Below Deck. Feel free to reach out at jekayla.crawford@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Molly and Zach from Love Island
Reality TV
Love Island Season 10 couple reportedly reconcile after unexpected split 
Je'Kayla Crawford
Chloe burrows and Harry johnson
Reality TV
Love Island’s Chloe Burrows admits she faked romance for a “lucrative future”
Molly Byrne
Shaughna from Love Island
Reality TV
Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips reveals her “painful” $30,000 plastic surgery
Je'Kayla Crawford
Anton from Love Island
Reality TV
Love Island All Stars contestant calls show a “posh prison” in exploitative rant
Je'Kayla Crawford
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech