Love Island winner makes unexpected cameo in NFL draft

Greg O’Shea is not only a reality TV star and a former rugby player but apparently, he’s also an NFL presenter.

Before taking home the win with his now-ex Amber Gill in Season 5 of Love Island UK, Greg O’Shea was known for being quite the athlete.

Specifically, he is considered a rugby icon after playing both in college and on the national team in Ireland. In fact, the star player was a part of the team that took home the win for Ireland in the 2018 Rugby Europe Sevens Grand Prix Series, the first time the country ever won that competition.

He retired from the game back in 2021, but Greg is never too far away from the sports world.

In fact, he was one of the many presenters during the 2024 NFL draft, representing Ireland, which is strange considering that the NFL has only ever hosted one game (which was a pre-season game in the 90s.).

Nonetheless, the former reality TV star had the pleasure of announcing that the New York Jets had drafted Braelon Allen to join their team.

Maybe in due time, Greg would consider coming back to sports in some capacity, whether that means being an announcer or hosting a recap podcast.

For now, expect some more cameos here and there.