Bethenny Frankel admits she’s “canceled” after giving away used makeup to TJ Maxx employee

After randomly handing out used makeup to a TJ Maxx employee, Bethenny Frankel has admitted that she just might be canceled.

Bethenny Frankel has made recent headlines for aiding in the Vanderpump Rules ‘Scandoval’ by interviewing Rachel Leviss after she was released from a mental health facility.

Frankel has also been under fire for trying to unionize reality TV stars in order to help them make more money.

Not only that, but Frankel began documenting her bizarre food combinations on TikTok and Instagram, making fans and previous RHONY cast mates like Carole Radziwill to call her rather unhinged.

Article continues after ad

However, her latest behaviors were so unorthodox that Frankel herself has admitted that may finally be canceled.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: bethennyfrankel Bethenny Frankel was reprimanded by fans and BravoTV stars for handing out open makeup that she didn’t want.

Bethenny Frankel was called out for having a “white savior complex”

Frankel recently videotaped herself handing out used makeup to a random TJ Maxx employee. The act may have been done out of kindness, but those who have seen the video think otherwise.

After sharing her video to TikTok, Frankel released a follow-up video explaining why she gave away her makeup, stating that the beauty products were free gifts and she never used them before — having only tested them to see if they were her proper shade.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Though she only meant well, Frankel faced a lot of backlash from fans, as one person called her out for recording her act of kindness, while another said, “Yup, you’re done!! Bye, rich girl!!”

Article continues after ad

RHONY alum Radziwill even commented on Frankel’s impromptu giveaway, saying that Frankel had a “white savior complex,” meaning that she was trying to, as Frankel would put it, “save people of color by bringing them makeup.”

Now, days after showing her followers the initial video of herself giving away the makeup, Frankel has admitted that she might finally be canceled, saying, “I’m in a lot of trouble and I think I’m being canceled. I did something very wrong.”

Article continues after ad

Though Frankel made an effort to control her reputation by explaining why she gave away open makeup, fans are not quite fanning, as one responded to the act by saying, “The sentiment was great. Filming the deed was unnecessary.

Article continues after ad

While another was on the fence, saying, “I think her heart was in the right place. It just wasn’t as simple as she thought it would be.”

Though Frankel admitted she might finally be canceled, she has continued to exude nothing but strength, as she also defended herself by saying, “I’m cheap, sorry not sorry.”