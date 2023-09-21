Is Taylor Swift dating NFL player Travis Kelce?

As rumors surrounding Taylor Swift’s love life commence, fans have speculated that she is dating NFL player Travis Kelce.

Aside from being one of pop’s biggest stars, Taylor Swift, 33, is best known for her ever-changing relationship status and having a revolving door of boyfriends throughout her 17-year career.

She’s not shy about it either, as many of her songs have included lyrics that evoke the emotion of an ex. There’s her song ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’ — inspired by Jake Gyllenhaal, ‘Dear John’ — which is about John Mayer, and let’s not forget her song ‘Style’ — about her infamous ex Harry Styles.

But Swift isn’t always making music about her exes, as she’s clearly a relationship kind of girl. Though she may not initially go public with her flings, fans tend to speculate who she’s dating — and as of right now, that just might be NFL player Travis Kelce.

Instagram: taylorswift Travis Kelce tried to give Taylor Swift his number on a friendship bracelet during her ‘Eras Tour’ stop in Kansas City.

Travis Kelce’s brother says he thinks the rumors about him dating Taylor Swift are “100% true”

Who is Travis Kelce, 33, one may ask? Well, he’s on the Kansas City Chiefs NFL team and won his second Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles just last year. He was drafted in 2013 and holds plenty of records as one of the “greatest” tight ends to ever play.

The two were initially linked when Kelce tried to give Swift his number in the form of a friendship bracelet during her ‘Eras Tour’ stop in Kansas City earlier this July.

It was never confirmed if Swift ever called Kelce after he attempted to court the pop star. However, after Swift was recently seen wearing Kelce’s opal birthstone around her neck, fans have reason to believe that the two are truly seeing each other.

Not only that, but Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, who is an NFL player for the Eagles, commented on the rumors about their alleged relationship, saying, “It’s hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about what’s happening in Travis’ love life, and I try to like, keep… his business and stay out of that world.”

Kelce’s brother Jason continued to speak on Kelce and Swift potentially being exclusively together, saying, “But having said that, man, I think he’s doing great, and I think it’s all 100% true.” He then jokingly wished them well, as he didn’t exactly confirm their relationship, saying that he hoped their hypothetical romance would go the distance.

To ramp up the speculation, a commentator even inserted a ‘Blank Space’ pun while narrating a recent Kansas City Chiefs game, saying, “Kelce finds a blank space for the score.”

Swift nor Kelce have made a statement about their rumored romance. However, both continue to thrive, as Swift is still on her billion-dollar ‘Eras Tour,’ while Kelce is only a couple of games into his 10th season with the Chiefs.