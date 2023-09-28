Travis Kelce podcast leapfrogs Joe Rogan as he dishes on Taylor Swift relationship

Travis Kelce’s podcast, New Heights – which he hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, has leapfrogged both Joe Rogan and Call Her Daddy as he gave a small insight into his relationship with Taylor Swift.

The relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has set the internet ablaze over the last few weeks. The Kansas City Chiefs star Tight End tried to shoot his shot when Taylor was in town for her Eras Tour, revealing that he tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it.

Article continues after ad

That attempt at shooting his shot was unsuccessful, however, it set something in motion. Prior to the Chiefs’ game with the Chicago Bears on September 24, it was confirmed that Swift would be in the house to watch Kelce play.

Article continues after ad

As the Chiefs blew out the Bears, cameras were glued to Taylor as she sat and celebrated with Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce. Swiftes were obsessed with everything going on, trying to figure out if the two are, indeed, dating.

Article continues after ad

Travis Kelce New Heights podcast leapfrogs Joe Rogan amid Taylor Swift stories

Well, Travis lifted the lid slightly during the September 27 episode of the New Heights podcast – which he co-hosts with his brother Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her – the friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light, and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans,” Travis said when the brothers finally touched on the topic everyone was waiting for.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Naturally, the excitement for that episode has seen the podcast vault up to becoming one of Spotify’s most popular. It’s jumped above Joe Rogan and Call Her Daddy in the US upon release. However, it’s still behind Alix Earle.

Screenshot via Chartable The newest New Heights episode has sent Swifties into an even bigger whirlwind.

Sadly, for any Swifties wanting to tune in to future episodes, Travis did add that he wants to keep things a little private moving forward.

“What’s real is that, you know, it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our personal lives, he noted.

Article continues after ad

As for the success, their podcast will likely slip back down the charts just a little bit, especially as new episodes of the Joe Rogan Experience are released. The JRE has already been dislodged from the top spot by TikTok Alix Earle, but it likely won’t be long before it regains the crown.