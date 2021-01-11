Logo
Best of TikTok’s Buss It challenge: Bella Poarch, James Charles & more

Published: 11/Jan/2021 17:55

by Georgina Smith
Bella Poarch and Loren Gray participating in the Buss It challenge
TikTok: beallpoarch / loreangray

The latest trend to make waves in the TikTok community is the ‘Buss Up’ challenge, where people perform an instant physical transformation to the tune of the Erica Banks hit, and some influencers like Bella Poarch and James Charles are even getting involved. Here are some of the best.

TikTok users are constantly coming up with new trends for just about every category there is. Be it dancing or funny filters, cooking or cleaning, this app has it all – and it doesn’t take much to spread a brand new trend across everyone’s For You Pages.

Popular influencers and TikTokers are never far away from participating in these trends either, with things like the Bulletproof challenge getting creators like James Charles and Tana Mongeau to address their biggest scandals in the form of a colorful video.

The TikTok logo on a black screen
TikTok
TikTok has become a hub for all sorts of viral trends.

What is the Buss It challenge?

Buss It is a song by rapper Erica Banks, and despite it being released in June 2020 has experienced a new wave of popularity along with the rise of this trend.

The challenge sees people starting the video in plain clothes, usually without makeup or nor looking like they’re not feeling at their most confident.

At the first ‘buss it’ they drop to the ground, revealing a more flattering outfit, often with makeup and jewelry too. This visual effect is achieved by stopping and starting the video at the right time, making a smooth transition between the before and after, right as the beat of the song drops.

Plenty of TikTok users along with some influencers have participated in the challenge, and the videos are seeing unbelievable results, reaching likes in the millions along with even more views.

Erica Banks’ song perfectly matches the confidence-boosting trend, and has got many users sifting through their wardrobes to find the perfect outfit for it. Here are a few of the best.

Bella Poarch

@bellapoarch

This trend is cute😆

♬ Buss It – Erica Banks

Loren Gray

@lorengray

I had no idea he was there 😭😭😭 caught.

♬ Buss It – Erica Banks

Ryley Isaac

@ryley

Meh thought I’d hop on the trend

♬ Buss It – Erica Banks

Giorgina Juanita

@gjuanita

TIKTOK TOOK MY VIDEO DOWN AT 800K 😡 i have more tho 😂

♬ Buss It – Erica Banks

James Charles

@jamescharles

tag yourself I’m the unpedicured toes hanging on for dear life

♬ I love women – erika davila

The song is definitely catchy, and these creators have embraced the trend with some stunning transformations, scoring millions of likes in the process.

Bryce Hall hints at possible Among Us stream with Dream, Quackity, & Karl Jacobs

Published: 11/Jan/2021 16:10

by Georgina Smith
Bryce Hall next to Dream's stickman logo with a green background
Instagram: Bryce Hall / YouTube: Dream

After an unexpected interaction with gaming creators like Quackity, Karl Jacobs, and GeorgeNotFound on Twitter, TikTok star Bryce Hall has said that he’s interested in playing a game of Among Us with Dream.

2020 saw a boom in popularity for both the TikTok community and the gaming community. On the TikTok side of things, there are creators making millions from their social media careers, with countless trends coming from the video-sharing app.

In the gaming community, the sudden surge in popularity of the social deduction game Among Us saw streamers and YouTubers like Corpse Husband and Dream garner extraordinary amounts of attention and, along with Dream’s SMP Minecraft server, have established a huge new community.

Bryce Hall poses in front of water
Instagram: brycehall
Bryce Hall is a hugely popular star on TikTok, currently with almost 18 million followers.

It then only seems to make sense that the two hugely popular (but very different) worlds should collide in some form. Previously, however, popular TikToker and Bryce Hall’s current partner Addison Rae faced backlash from some Dream and Corpse Husband fans, who wanted other creators to be picked over Addison.

Dream commented that the stream was a “blast,” though he did have to turn his chat to emote-only mode to avoid hate.

Bryce Hall suggests an Among Us game with Dream

In another strange turn of events, influencer Bryce Hall who currently has almost 18 million followers on TikTok ended up interacting with a variety of different popular streamers via Twitter, after Dream replied to one of his posts.

Bryce had sent out a tweet that simply read, “Hulu n hangin type of night,” to which Dream tagged Addison Rae and replied, “Is this true?”

Clearly not deterred by the partly negative reaction Addison received, Bryce decided to take his opportunity and quote tweeted saying, “sup Dream, when we playin Among Us?” to which Dream jokingly replied, “when you learn the reply feature.”

And that wasn’t all, some other popular creators got involved with the conversation, Karl Jacobs jumping in to say, “what we watchin?” in reply to Bryce’s original tweet. YouTuber Quackity then asked if he should be following Bryce Hall, to which Bryce replied making fun of his typos.

The interaction was altogether quite wholesome and has got many Dream fans hoping the Among Us game does actually go ahead, as they are eagerly anticipating another stream from the popular Minecraft creator.