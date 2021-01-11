Best of TikTok’s Buss It challenge: Bella Poarch, James Charles & more

The latest trend to make waves in the TikTok community is the ‘Buss Up’ challenge, where people perform an instant physical transformation to the tune of the Erica Banks hit, and some influencers like Bella Poarch and James Charles are even getting involved. Here are some of the best.

TikTok users are constantly coming up with new trends for just about every category there is. Be it dancing or funny filters, cooking or cleaning, this app has it all – and it doesn’t take much to spread a brand new trend across everyone’s For You Pages.

Popular influencers and TikTokers are never far away from participating in these trends either, with things like the Bulletproof challenge getting creators like James Charles and Tana Mongeau to address their biggest scandals in the form of a colorful video.

What is the Buss It challenge?

Buss It is a song by rapper Erica Banks, and despite it being released in June 2020 has experienced a new wave of popularity along with the rise of this trend.

The challenge sees people starting the video in plain clothes, usually without makeup or nor looking like they’re not feeling at their most confident.

At the first ‘buss it’ they drop to the ground, revealing a more flattering outfit, often with makeup and jewelry too. This visual effect is achieved by stopping and starting the video at the right time, making a smooth transition between the before and after, right as the beat of the song drops.

Plenty of TikTok users along with some influencers have participated in the challenge, and the videos are seeing unbelievable results, reaching likes in the millions along with even more views.

Erica Banks’ song perfectly matches the confidence-boosting trend, and has got many users sifting through their wardrobes to find the perfect outfit for it. Here are a few of the best.

Bella Poarch

Loren Gray

Ryley Isaac

Giorgina Juanita

@gjuanita TIKTOK TOOK MY VIDEO DOWN AT 800K 😡 i have more tho 😂 ♬ Buss It – Erica Banks

James Charles

@jamescharles tag yourself I’m the unpedicured toes hanging on for dear life ♬ I love women – erika davila

The song is definitely catchy, and these creators have embraced the trend with some stunning transformations, scoring millions of likes in the process.