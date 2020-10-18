HAchubby shocked as her biggest Twitch fan 'stream snipes' her IRL - Dexerto

Popular Twitch streamer HAchubby was stunned when she met a Twitch fan in one of her IRL streams, only for him to reveal himself as her “number one VIP” and a known member of her community.

HAchubby is a streamer who has shot up in popularity for her IRL streams, with a steadily growing fanbase over 230,000 followers on Twitch. She is Korean, but films most of her content in English as she’s documenting her learning process.

The streamer is constantly finding herself in random and hilarious situations, and her entertaining reactions make her followers love her even more.

Earlier in October, she had a beautiful piano solo in a music store interrupted when “U Guessed It” by OG Maco started blasting through the speakers with perfect timing, leaving HAchubby in stitches. This is just a standard day on her stream at this point.

She has several super loyal fans who make frequent appearances online whenever she streams, but the last thing she expected was for one of her biggest fans to find her in real life, while she was streaming no less.

As a fan walked up to her while she was streaming in Germany, she greeted him warmly with “hello hello! What’s your name.” The fan took a short pause before he replied “I am BFG.”

She paused for a moment, then laughed in disbelief. “What? Sorry? Sorry?” she repeated, completely baffled by the unexpected meeting.

He even gets out his phone to show her his account, and sure enough, it was really him, sending the chat into a frenzy. People even started sending gifts to greet the known community member.

HAchubby introduces him to those who don’t as her “number one VIP” and fans were so excited that someone even sent over $100 via the stream.

The pair seemed to have a great time together judging by their conversations where they gushed about each other, along with their hilarious dancing.

Fans certainly seemed to be loving the union between creator and fan, as the clip of the unexpected meeting is just another viral moment on her stream.