Banned Twitch streamer threatens to “shoot people” at platform HQ

Twitch streamer narcissawright, famous for their Ocarina of Time speedruns, has threatened to “shoot people” at Twitch HQ after being banned from the platform.

Narcissawright was an accomplished speedrunner and known mainly for her The Legend of Zelda: OOT speedruns. In 2014, Narcissa – then known as CosmoWright – earned the world record for OOT with a run of 18 minutes and 10 seconds.

In late 2015, the streamer moved away from speedrunning and began their transition changing their name to Narcissa. She was then banned from Twitch in 2018 for violating the platform’s guidelines regarding nudity and sexual content.

She returned to Twitch on March 19, 2022, to stream a variety of content from Just Chatting streams to playing Zelda: BOTW. But a recent ban has caused Narcissa to take to Twitter to threaten self-harm and take a gun to Twitch HQ.

Advertisement

Narcissawright threatens shooting at Twitch HQ

On March 21, narcissawright was banned from Twitch.

Viewers claim she opened a link on stream that contained content that violated Twitch’s TOS. This has happened to a number of streamers in the past and warrants a minor suspension under the platform’s accidental nudity policy.

Read More: Amouranth responds to claims she gets Twitch bans on purpose

Following the ban, the streamer posted several tweets reading, “the internet is hell”, “real life is hell, too” and “@twitch makes me want to DIE!!!!!”

In a fourth tweet, Narcissa expressed she wanted to kill herself and also threatened a shooting at Twitch HQ. She wrote, “I want to kill myself and shoot people at the twitch HQ!!! hahahaah!!”

Advertisement

Her Twitter account has since been removed from the platform.

While Narcissa’s threats are alarming, many of her fans and former viewers have expressed concern for her mental well-being.

We will continue to update this story as more information is made available.