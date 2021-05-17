xQc in danger of another Twitch ban after accidentally showing nudity on-stream - Dexerto

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel could face another Twitch ban after accidentally showing nudity on-stream while watching a video of a man being arrested by the police with his genitals on display.

Twitch has a zero-tolerance policy on nudity, regardless of whether it involves the streamers themselves or any media shown on stream.

Steven ‘Destiny’ Bonnel learned it the hard way after he was banned for having a guest on his stream show one of the alleged images of Hunter Biden with two women, which involved nudity, even though it happened against his will.

Now, xQc could face a similar ban after accidentally showing nudity on-stream while watching a video during his ‘react segment .’ He watches viral videos and other bits and pieces gaining traction on the internet.

The video in question involved a man being arrested by the police, presumably for indecent exposure, since his genitals were out in the open. Although it’s been blurred out for censorship’s sake, the video in question can be seen here.

xQc hasn’t commented on the situation yet. However, he promptly deleted the VOD, which means that all clips of the incident on Twitch have been taken down. Still, it didn’t stop him from continuing the stream and moving on to GTA RP.

If the existing precedent for most streamers is anything to go by, it seems like yet another Twitch ban could be on the cards for the popular French-Canadian.

BREAKING: Today's VOD has already been deleted because of a minor incident on stream that happened during the react segment. Because of this, we will not be tweeting VOD friends tonight. — xQcOWUpdates (@xQcOWUpdates) May 16, 2021

Either way, the mishap is just another road bump for xQc, who is planning to take his stream to the next level by hosting a 60-day subathon. Once he gets the ball rolling, any time lost from this potential ban will seem trivial.

Until then, we’ll just have to wait and see what Twitch actually decides. However, it’s fair to say the odds seem stacked against him.