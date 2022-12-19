Authorities reveal cause of death for TikTok star Cooper Noriega

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

The cause of death for late TikTok star Cooper Noriega has been revealed, six months after the 19-year-old star’s tragic passing in June 2022.

News of Noriega’s passing shocked the internet earlier this year, with the star’s friends and fellow creators posting tributes to the late influencer in the wake of his tragic death over the summer.

While no cause of death was publicly released at the time, an official LA County medical report claimed the TikToker was found deceased in a parking lot.

Authorities rule Cooper Noriega’s death as result of accidental drug overdose

Months later, authorities have officially revealed the cause of Noriega’s death, which they state came about as the result of an accidental drug overdose.

According to an updated version of the public medical report, the TikToker passed away due to “combined effects of alprazolam, fentanyl and lorazepam” on top of “recent clonazepam use.”

Instagram: cooper.noriega

Noriega’s drug use wasn’t a secret to his community. Days before reports of his death hit the news, the influencer created a Discord channel for mental health, which he announced on Instagram.

In the post, he shared a statement he’d made in the channel, where he revealed that he had been “struggling with addiction” since he was “nine years old.”

“You may think that’s crazy, but that’s the life I’ve been dealt,” Noriega wrote in his post. “I would like to use the influence I’ve been given to create a space built on spreading awareness and normalizing talking about mental illness.”

Instagram: cooper.noriega

Noriega also expressed a desire to create a rehab facility “where people aren’t traumatized at the end of their recovery, and where the staff members are trusted people.”

Since Cooper’s death, multiple TikTok stars have come out in support of the influencer’s family, with names like Griffin Johnson, Bryce Hall, Addison Rae, Nessa Barrett and more spreading love and awareness in Noriega’s memory.