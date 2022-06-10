TikToker Cooper Noriega dies aged 19

Popular TikToker Cooper Noriega unexpectedly passed away on June 9, 2022, at just 19 years old.

As TikTokers grow on the platform, they create a sense of community with their fans.

Cooper Noreiga has amassed over 1.7 million followers on the short-form video app and, thanks to his fans, received hundreds of thousands of views at the same time.

On June 10, 2022, it was revealed that Noreiga had passed away at just 19 years old. A GoFundMe has been created to help the family with their loss.

A post shared by Cooper Noriega (@cooper.noriega)

Cooper Noriega dies aged 19

According to the official LA County medical report, Noriega was found dead in a parking lot inside the county. At the time of writing, the details outside of that report are unknown.

Thanks to a message on the GoFundMe, we know that Cooper created a Discord server to help others with mental health issues, and had goals to create his own mental health clothing line. He also wanted to open a mental health rehab center to help others.

BFFs Podcast posted about the death on Twitter: “Devastating news. RIP Cooper Noriega. Life is fragile. Enjoy every minute.”

Devastating news. RIP Cooper Noriega. Life is fragile. Enjoy every minute. pic.twitter.com/B1yGXi4SCH — BFFs (@BFFsPod) June 10, 2022

It’s clear that his family, friends, and fans are devastated by the loss of Cooper — and we send our thoughts to those affected.

If you or somebody you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to the Samaritans (116 123) in the United Kingdom, or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) in the USA. For a list of worldwide hotlines, click here.