Austin McBroom teases new fight date as AnEsonGib boxing match officially postponed

Virginia Glaze . Last updated: Jul 22, 2022

YouTube star Austin McBroom has confirmed that his bout against AnEsonGib has been officially postponed, and hinted at a date later this year for their eventual faceoff.

Austin McBroom of ACE Family fame was slated to box against UK YouTube star AnEsonGib on July 30, 2022 after months of trash talk between the two influencers.

However, just ten days out from fight night, McBroom revealed that the bout would likely be postponed due to issues on Gib’s end.

AnEsonGib confirmed this claim and stated that he was required to pass several health screens before being cleared to fight. The fight was in limbo for two days… until now.

On Friday, July 22, an email was sent out from Social Gloves officially confirming that Austin McBroom vs AnEsonGib is postponed until a later date.

“Due to the current unavailability of main event fighter AnEson Gib, the Social Gloves: No More Talk boxing event scheduled for Saturday, July 30 at the Crypto.Com Arena is being postponed to a later date,” the email reads.

It followed with a statement from McBroom: “I’m sorry to my fans for the postponement of this event. I’ve been training very hard for the last two months and look forward to getting back in the ring soon.”

McBroom uploaded a video to Instagram at the same time as the press release, claiming that it is “unclear what [Gib’s] [health] conditions are” and that his opponent is currently in LA being tested.

The ACE family patriarch also stated that their fight has been scheduled for a new date “in early September,” pushing back the bout by two months.

Their match is still in limbo, though; if Gib fails the screenings, McBroom says he’ll be forced to choose another opponent, and put out an open call for any and all challengers.

AnEsonGib has yet to respond to this latest information at the time of writing.