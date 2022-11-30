Asmongold set to stay on main Twitch channel amid WoW Dragonflight launch

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at eleni.thomas@dexerto.com

Asmongold has announced his plans to go back to daily streaming on his main Twitch channel with the hope that the experience will be more “chill” than what it had previously been for the content creator.

After stepping away from his main Twitch channel for over 4 months, Asmongold finally hopped back on during his November 29 World of Warcraft stream. This move was a surprise to viewers who have been watching Asmon on an alternate account since the streamer opened up about the mental struggles he has been facing.

As a result, Asmon has been streaming on his alternative Twitch channel: Zackrawrr. And during his Lich King stream on September 26, he claimed he may never use his main channel again.

Article continues after ad

“I put a tweet in my drafts that I was gonna tweet out that I was gonna go live on my main channel today. I woke up at like seven in the morning and I was just having like a panic attack, and I was freaking out about it”, with Asmon then adding that he “couldn’t go back to sleep at all.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Asmongold going back to daily streams on main channel

However, it appears the content creator has had a change of heart, with Asmon revealing he is planning on changing up his streaming schedule as well as the type of content he produces while live and chatting with his viewers.

Article continues after ad

In a follow-up tweet confirming the change, he wrote, “I’m going to try and stream daily again on main channel, but less stress more gaming, and more chill.” Adding afterward that he’s “not sure how long it’ll last since this has been a cycle for last 5 years, but going to try my best!”

With the release of the new WoW Dragonflight expansion, it is likely that much of Asmongold’s content in the coming weeks will be focused on this new expansion.