Asmongold calls out “jealous” haters criticizing Twitch streamers over react meta

Asmongold called out people criticizing Twitch streamers over reaction content, claiming they’re “jealous” because they think streamers are getting paid millions to do the same things as them.

Reaction content is all the rage on Twitch at the moment. Unofficially dubbed the ‘react meta,’ it gained traction towards the end of 2021, with streamers like xQc watching popular reality shows like Masterchef on stream.

Not everyone is on board with it, though. Viewers have been criticizing streamers about it for months, claiming its “lazy reactionary content.” However, that hasn’t slowed it down in the slightest.

In fact, the ‘react meta’ snowballed into a full-blown ‘TV show meta,’ which has led to a multitude of DMCA strikes and bans. The platform is having none of it. Not even Disguised Toast and Pokimane were spared.

Asmon has steered clear from the meta himself. However, he believes people who are so incensed about streamers doing it are “jealous,” and he explained why.

“The idea that react content is somehow this super easy lazy meta. I mean, I don’t know about that,” said Asmon. “Is the react meta really any better than playing Valorant at bronze level? No, I don’t think that it is.

“I think a lot of people online [are] mainly mad [because] it works and it works so well. There is a huge contingency of people [online] that resent and are jealous that streamers are able to make these huge amounts of money and they’re not.”

Asmon explained that these people think they’re doing the same thing as streamers, like playing games and watching content. That’s why he believes they’re jealous. In reality though, there’s more to the hustle.

“They think all streamers are just stupid manchildren. They don’t understand why these stupid manchildren are making millions of dollars. Meanwhile, they’re posting on Reddit. I think a lot of it comes out of jealousy. How could it not?”

Asmon has never been one to mince his words. However, his comments didn’t sit well with some people. They clapped back on social media.

“It’s pretty lazy to almost always use the “they’re just jealous” defense to criticism,” wrote one Reddit user. “Thank you Asmon for proving once and for all that millionaire streamers are definitely not out of touch,” wrote another.

Either way, the react meta seems to be coming to an end. However, if it doesn’t, Timothy ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar believes it could have severe consequences.